ClassWorx Interview with Agro Capital Management Corp CEO Scott Benson Now Available on Youtube

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc.(OTCPINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, has published the interview with Scott Benson from Agro Capital Management Corp. (OTCPINK:ACMB).

The live Zoom interview was held on April 14, 2021 and lasted approximately 17 minutes. In the interview, Scott Benson discusses the cannabis space and Agro Capital Management’s current business model.

Here is the interview now available on Youtube in the ClassWorx Youtube account. Follow us on Youtube to watch future interviews.

Classworx offers interviews to company CEO’s and Presidents that are interested in telling their story to the public. To schedule an interview please contact ClassWorx, Inc. (contact information below)

ClassWorx, Inc. completed its name the change with the state of Delaware from Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. to Classworx, Inc. The company filed its name change with FINRA and is awaiting approval.

About Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines (“virtual classes”). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

