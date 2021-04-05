Convergint Technologies Expands Global Foothold With the Acquisition of Diebold Nixdorf’s Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convergint Technologies, a worldwide leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of Diebold Nixdorf’s (NYSE: DBD) Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business.

“Our new colleagues in APAC will help us support both local and multinational customers, in alignment with our culture and values,” said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint Technologies. “Together we can provide even stronger service across this key international market, enabling Convergint’s goal of being our customers’ best service provider.”

Diebold Nixdorf’s Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business provides comprehensive security solutions for financial, retail, and other verticals across the APAC region. The company’s service offerings include security system design, integration, installation, maintenance, embedded services, PA system, integrated building management system, and fire system implementation. Diebold Nixdorf’s people and approach to customer service strongly aligns with Convergint’s culture and its Values & Beliefs. The new colleagues will join Convergint’s APAC subsidiary, ICD Security Solutions.

“This is a significant milestone for our Asia Pacific business,” said Tony Wang, CEO of ICD Security Solutions. “Not only does the team bring a wealth of experience in the financial, data center, and critical infrastructure verticals, but the acquisition also boosts our capabilities in various key locations in APAC, helping us better serve our clients at a local level and further expand our reach.”

“Over the years, we have organically grown our electronic security business to become a leading provider of security solutions across markets in APAC,” says Ashish Jaiswal, Vice President Electronic Security, Asia Pacific, Diebold Nixdorf. “We are tremendously excited to join the Convergint and ICD family. With the combination of two strong integrators, we will be well-positioned to expand our business offerings and presence across the region to better serve our customers.”

Diebold Nixdorf’s Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business brings the total number of Convergint acquisitions to 43.

About Convergint Technologies

Convergint Technologies is a $1.4 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire alarm, and life safety systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 3 years, Convergint Technologies boasts over 5,000 colleagues and more than 150 locations worldwide, including strong presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

About ICD Security Solutions

ICD Security Solutions is the Asia Pacific service provider of the global systems integrator Convergint Technologies. With 550 colleagues across 12 countries in Asia, ICD designs, installs, and services security systems and advanced solutions to global clients in the region. To learn more about ICD, visit www.icdsecurity.com.

