CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Wall Street Journal and Bidgely Showcase the Power of Data and Artificial Intelligence to Create a Clean Energy Future

New article series highlights growing adoption of data-driven strategies by leading utilities to accelerate personalization, digitalization and clean energy initiatives

The Wall Street Journal, in collaboration with Bidgely, today introduced an article series showcasing how data and applied artificial intelligence (AI) are powering the clean energy future. Featuring real-world examples from utilities like Duke Energy, Duquesne Light Company, Ameren and Hydro Ottawa, the articles showcase how these progressive energy providers are prioritizing data-driven solutions that both create personalized energy experiences for customers as well as new opportunities to accelerate electrification, decarbonization and energy efficiency initiatives. The new Biden Administration’s unprecedented net-zero emissions goals for the U.S. are regarded as an accelerator in the article series, prompting energy providers to more actively embrace AI technologies that leverage customer data to advance energy and digital transformation.

“Transitioning to a clean energy economy will require every consumer to consciously re-evaluate their personal energy consumption and make changes. Utilities are in a unique position to help customers understand their current impact on the environment, and then motivate, challenge and guide those customers to take the next step,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Smart meters are already collecting a tremendous amount of valuable customer information, and through AI, utilities can transform this usage data into actionable insights that advance net-zero goals for every consumer.”

The article, Green Innovation Starts With Data, emphasizes the ways in which energy providers are leveraging their investments in smart meter, or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), technologies. Duke Energy and Duquesne Light Company are featured for their innovative use of customer data to become trusted energy advisors and to drive smart energy decisions with their customers. Such data-driven approaches are giving energy providers new insights into the way electrification and clean energy technologies are impacting the grid, aiding in their load forecasting, rate designs and overall approach to achieving aggressive net-zero emissions targets.

In the article Leading With Intelligence, evolving consumer demands are explained as a driving force among utilities to implement machine learning and AI techniques to their AMI data, fostering a customer-centric, data-driven culture within their organizations. Ameren and Hydro Ottawa explain how the smart grid is the center of value creation for customers, giving them more choice, convenience and control over their energy as competition for customers to generate their own energy is increasing. The article also shows how utilities can develop new solutions based on hard data, greatly improving their ability to innovate for future initiatives.

Read each Wall Street Journal article in its entirety at: Green Innovation Starts With Data and Leading With Intelligence.

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data – such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions – into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

