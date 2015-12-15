CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with a New Store in Georgia

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

KENNESAW, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Network is pleased to welcome a new franchise location in Kennesaw, Georgia. CPR Kennesaw – Deerfield is Gilles Katari’s first store to join the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists with the help of his business partner Cedric Dossou.

“We are excited to welcome Gilles and his new store into the CPR family,” said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. “I look forward to the future success of the CPR Kennesaw location!”

Gilles’ store is open to serve customers within Kennesaw, GA and the surrounding areas. This new store is located in a strip mall along with a coffee shop and a gym, allowing customers to spend time with friends or workout while they wait for their repairs.

“I am very excited about this new venture,” said Gilles. “I think I can make this location thrive with help from my experienced business partner.”

Gilles and Cedric both moved to the United States from Benin, a small country in West Africa, to pursue the American dream. While Cedric originally settled in Omaha, NE he recently moved to Kennesaw, GA where Gilles resides. In addition to partnering with Gilles to open CPR Kennesaw – Deerfield, Cedric also owns four CPR franchises in Arizona.

In his free time, Gilles enjoys spending time outdoors, running, and cooking for friends and family. Gilles is an active citizen who plans to join and partake in the local chamber of commerce.

From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair Kennesaw – Deerfield is your one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more!

To learn more about Gilles and Cedric’s CPR Kennesaw – Deerfield or Cedric’s other locations, please contact the stores at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Kennesaw – Deerfield is located at:

3139 Cobb Parkway

#110

Kennesaw, GA 30152

Please contact the store at 770-693-7951 or via email: repairs@cpr-kennesaw-deerfield.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/kennesaw-deerfield-ga/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Chandler is located at:

995 W Elliot Rd

Suite 3

Chandler, AZ 85225

Please contact the store at 480-605-3700 or via email: repairs@cpr-chandler.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/chandler-az

CPR Cell Phone Repair Mesa is located at:

6610 E Baseline Rd

#107

Mesa, AZ 85206

Please contact the store at 480-454-1616 or via email: repairs@cpr-mesa.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/mesa-az

CPR Cell Phone Repair Scottsdale is located at:

8980 Talking Stick Way

Ste D5B

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Please contact the store at 480-362-9200 or via email: repairs@cpr-scottsdale.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/scottsdale-az

CPR Cell Phone Repair Tolleson is located at:

9897 W. McDowell Rd.

Suite 740-H

Tolleson, AZ 85353

Please contact the store at 602-434-3008 or via email: repairs@cpr-tolleson.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/tolleson-az

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla., in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

