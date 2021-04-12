Globality and BT Sourced Announce New Partnership to Unleash the Power of Procurement

Key facts:





BT’s new procurement company, BT Sourced, is partnering with Globality to transform how BT employees source and procure services.

BT now uses Globality’s Smart Sourcing®Platform and AI advisor, Glo™, to quickly and easily source the best suppliers for consulting, marketing, IT, HR, legal and other service categories.

The partnership with Globality enables BT to increase efficiency, lower costs, improve quality and advance BT’s important ESG strategy.

MENLO PARK, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Through a new partnership with Globality and BT’s new procurement company, BT Sourced, BT launched Globality’s AI-powered Smart Sourcing® Platform to transform how BT employees source and procure services.

“BT’s changing and so is procurement. Digitization is the driving force for long-term growth and value to the BT customer and operating model,” said Cyril Pourrat, Chief Procurement Officer, BT. “Partnering with Globality will help us to embrace digital technology and simplify our processes.”

“Having immediate access to our current suppliers and Globality’s diverse global network will bring agility and new value to our teams,” added Pourrat.

BT now uses Globality’s AI advisor, Glo™, to quickly and easily source the best suppliers for consulting, marketing, IT, HR, legal and other service categories.

“BT is revolutionizing the way it sources services in order to deliver exponential value to its stakeholders, while at the same time helping to create a more inclusive and sustainable global marketplace,” said Joel Hyatt, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Globality.

“I’m very proud to be partnering with Cyril and his team in unleashing the power of procurement to add value throughout BT — increasing efficiency, lowering costs, improving quality and advancing BT’s important ESG strategy,” added Hyatt.

For more details on Globality, BT and their partnership, visit www.globality.com/BT.

About BT

BT Group is a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. BT provides managed services and security, network and IT infrastructure services to support its operations all over the world. For more information, visit www.bt.com/about.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered Platform and Smart Sourcing® technologies, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality’s AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding five years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit Globality’s website at www.globality.com.

Contacts

Nardi Media for Globality (US)



Ashley Bernardi



ashley@nardimedia.com

Apollo Strategic Communications for Globality (Europe)



Salman Shaheen



salman.shaheen@apollostrategiccomms.com

Globality External Communications Team



media@globality.com

BT External Communications Team



www.bt.com/media-enquiries