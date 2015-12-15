Got Allergies, Poor Sleep, and Pain? Try an Adjustable Sleepsia Bamboo Pillow

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / If you are a back or side sleeper, chances are you have had a hard time finding a pillow that fits the way you sleep. If you are a stomach sleeper, you might have trouble finding a pillow low enough to support you. With a lot of pillows, there isn’t adequate support and that causes pain and discomfort in the neck and spine, contributing to poor alignment and sleep. A solution for you could be the Sleepsia Bamboo pillow. Garnered with 2,500 reviews averaged at over four out of five stars on Amazon, this pillow comes highly rated. One Amazon reviewer calls it “The best pillow ever!!!”

Filled with shredded memory foam for you to adjust, it provides relief to your neck and back and relaxes your head. This pillow is designed with support and relaxation in mind. The Sleepsia pillow is also cooling! When was the last time you had a pillow that did that? No need to flip it over to find the cold side because the multilayer bamboo fabric layers and stay cool design allows air flow and can consistently keep you cool night after night. After a long day, be rejuvenated by resting on this pillow. Your neck, head, and spine will thank you.

If you wake up with a stuffy nose, headaches, wheezing, and itchy eyes, your allergies might be triggered by your old pillow. Pillows should be replaced every couple of years according to the National Sleep Foundation. In that time, dust mites, dander, dirt, allergens, and other microscopic debris could be gathering in the fabric, making you feel worse. Allergy sufferers Rejoice! Sleepsia is hypoallergenic, dust mite resistant, and has an easily washable zippered cover to keep your pillows fresh and cool for as long as possible. The foam is CertiPUR-US certified which means that it is low VOC’s (volatile organic compounds) for the best air quality allowing you to rest cleanly.

Ideal for all sleeping positions, the cooling gel foam innards mold and support you and your particular contour. The Sleepsia pillow is orthopedic and comes in three sizes: standard, queen, and king filled with a standard five inches of foam that comes with extra fill if needed. The adjustable support, breathable fabric, and ergonomic design keep you comfortable all night.

Hundreds of reviewers are loving this pillow, one user has had spinal fusions and bulging disks says “The best pillow I’ve ever had and this is my third set!” and gave it five stars. Over seventy-six percent of reviews only have excellent things to say about this pillow. “This pillow is a freaking mazing!” raved another five star reviewer. With over four out of five stars total, this pillow comes highly rated, with high quality materials, and sleep sufferers in mind.

After you order your Sleepsia pillow, it will arrive vacuum-sealed, it can be unpacked and will begin to fluff itself up. It can also be put in the dryer without heat (air dry) as a way to expedite the fluffing process and air it out any packaging smells that may be present. If the packaging smell is a little too strong it can be kept in a ventilated area to remove the gassing-off odor. Lastly, the pillow can be shaken and stretched to the desired shape and texture.

Look at your current pillows. Are they ergonomic, orthopedic, and hypoallergenic? Do they rob you of precious sleep and make you hurt? Well, maybe it’s time for a new one. Try a Sleepsia Bamboo Pillow! Check them out on Amazon and see for yourself why Sleepsia pillow owners are so obsessed!

