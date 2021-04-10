KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Aston Park and Montclaire, Its Latest New-Home Communities in the Seattle Area

Homebuilder to offer personalized, new homes in highly desirable locations, priced from the $590,000s.





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Aston Park and Montclaire, two new, single-family home communities situated in prime Seattle-area locations. The communities are close to Kent Station for shopping, dining and entertainment and the accesso ShoWare® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. Both communities also offer easy access to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5 and Highways 18 and 167 for quick commutes to Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma and the area’s major employment centers. Homeowners will also enjoy the proximity to outdoor recreation and area schools.

The new homes at Aston Park and Montclaire showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The communities’ one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet. Both communities will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Aston Park and Montclaire are both situated near Interstate 5, Highways 18 and 167, and the Sounder train, providing easy access to downtown Seattle and the area’s major employers,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “The new communities are also close to popular shopping, dining, entertainment as well as outdoor recreation and walking distance to area schools. As with other KB Home communities, Aston Park and Montclaire provide home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Aston Park and Montclaire sales offices and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $590,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

