Lob Puts the Power of Direct Mail in the Hands of Salesforce Customers

Out-of-the-box integration allows organizations to send direct mail at scale from within Salesforce CRM

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lob, the leading direct mail platform, today announced a new native integration for direct mail automation on the Salesforce AppExchange. Using the integration, Salesforce customers can now easily trigger sending personalized letters, postcards and checks at scale without ever having to leave their Salesforce environments. The Lob integration turns direct mail into an on-demand channel connected to actions, reporting and attribution directly within the CRM.

Salesforce users can achieve dramatic cost savings with the integration, while significantly improving data quality and mail delivery tracking. Lob estimates that embedding its platform into any direct mail workflow reduces execution time by 95% — from 90 days to less than a day. Automation also makes direct mail interactions more dynamic which leads to significantly higher ROI. Some of Lob’s customers are seeing a 20% increase in consumer retention through timely personalization of their direct mail communications.

“We had been assessing mailer options for a long time, and this integration had everything we needed,” said Joey Bellucco, system administrator at Prospect Home Finance, a San Diego mortgage broker. “Integrating directly with our Salesforce data allows us to use automations to create records and send mail whenever we like. The integration has saved us a good deal of time and money.”

Previously, users couldn’t program and control end-to-end direct mail production from within their Salesforce environments. Instead, they had to export or integrate their data with external systems, which was a lengthy, complex and manual undertaking. Lob’s out-of-the-box integration fully automates this entire process and natively connects Lob’s Direct Mail platform to Salesforce, saving customers thousands of hours in processing time.

Salesforce customers can use the new Lob integration across multiple use cases — including compliance, marketing, sales, customer retention and reimbursement — to track mailpieces and ensure fast, scalable and secure mail delivery. They can experiment with mail variations and quickly create direct mail campaigns based on reports and triggers linked to events or record-changes. Real-time visibility allows program managers to coordinate customer responses across different channels and inform follow-up tasks, emails and calls to accelerate sales. After campaign setup, Lob’s Print Delivery Network of commercial printers — the largest such network in the U.S. — provides dynamic routing, instant scaling and fast turnaround of mailpieces.

Built on the Salesforce Platform in partnership with Veezla, the Lob integration is now available on the AppExchange.

Salesforce and AppExchange are among the registered trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Lob

Lob automates direct mail for modern businesses. More than 8,500 companies use Lob’s cloud software to move faster and create new growth opportunities, including Expedia, Clover Health, Marley Spoon, Root Insurance, SeatGeek, ThredUp and Twitter. Lob’s APIs dramatically reduce mail processing time, reclaiming thousands of hours and improving data quality. One in two households in the U.S. have received mail generated through Lob’s platform. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lob is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, First Round Capital and Floodgate. For more information, visit https://www.lob.com.

Contacts

Danny Pham



Mission North for Lob



lob@missionnorth.com