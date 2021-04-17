Manuel Suarez, CEO of Attention Grabbing Media, Launches His New Social Media Services For Small Businesses

Manuel Suarez and Daymond John Work Together to Help Small Businesses Grow Their Online Presence

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Manuel Suarez, CEO and Founder of AGM: Attention Grabbing Media, is now collaborating with entrepreneur Daymond John to help small businesses grow their online presence.

Manuel is a true digital innovator who has been helping small businesses take control of their marketing. Using online positioning has allowed him to help thousands of businesses of all sizes increase their magnitude by taking advantage of the latest opportunities available in the ever-changing marketing landscape.

Through his agency, Manuel supports emerging and established entrepreneurs by helping them establish their brand online using social media. In his own words, “it’s all about persistence and consistency – these qualities are the pillars that will lead to many breakthroughs for you.” Manuel today runs an 8-figure business. AGM is one of the few agencies with ManyChat (Chat Marketing) and Facebook Advertising accreditation.

From in-depth marketplace research to eye-catching creatives and advanced advertising campaigns, Manuel and his team is ready to deliver the best possible results for each business with a clear ROI strategy.

Launching with only three core staff, each professionals in their own fields, AGM quickly grew into a powerhouse agency of over seventy staff trained and experienced in every aspect of the Social Media Ecosystem. Now, Manuel is expanding his reach and clientele by collaborating with top business investors, like Daymond John.

“This collaboration will allow Daymond and I to take on a few more businesses that want to get more sales or more leads with the help of social media platforms,” Manuel said.

“With the power of Social Media platforms like Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, we have truly entered a world of possibilities, and I’m here to help you take advantage of those possibilities,” Manuel said, adding that he is very excited to collaborate with someone as successful as Daymond John.

“I truly enjoy assisting small business owners to help them expand and flourish in their life. And through my knowledge of Social Media Advertising, I am able to do this,” says Manuel.

About Manuel Suarez

Manuel Suarez is the CEO and Founder of AGM: Attention Grabbing Media. He has won several awards including the prestigious ManyChat “Top Performing Agency” award. He has worked with several well-known names and has helped thousands of small businesses to increase their digital presence. Click here to learn more about Manuel: https://manuelsuarez.com

