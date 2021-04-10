Public Storage to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

 

Live conference call

 

 

 

Domestic dial-in number:

 

(866) 406-5408

 

International dial-in number:

 

(973) 582-2770

 

Conference ID number:

 

2268534

 

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

 

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

 

 

 

 

 

Conference call replay

 

 

 

Domestic dial-in number:

 

(800) 585-8367

 

International dial-in number:

 

(404) 537-3406

 

Conference ID number:

 

2268534

 

Webcast link:

 

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

 

 

 

 

 

Date accessible through:

 

May 13, 2021

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

Contacts

Ryan Burke

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141

