QCT Unveils Optimized Accelerated Server to Boost High-Performance Workloads

Growing QCT Server Portfolio Supporting the Latest NVIDIA GPUs Delivers Maximum Acceleration





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced a new addition to its broad portfolio of NVIDIA-Certified SystemsTM with its QuantaGrid D43N-3U. This server complements QCT’s existing high-performance QuantaGrid and QuantaPlex family of servers, while enabling customers the ability to leverage the latest next-generation NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs for advanced AI workloads, including those that run on virtualized infrastructure with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite. NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs on QCT systems are built on the rich ecosystem of AI frameworks from the NVIDIA NGC catalog, CUDA-X libraries, over 2.3 million developers, and over 1,800 GPU-optimized applications to help enterprises solve the most critical challenges in their business.

“Utilizing NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies, QCT is able to deliver innovative server designs for businesses to achieve faster results, quicker ROI, and reduced total cost of ownership,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “With the QuantaGrid D43N-3U, we are giving our customers a building block for an accelerated data center that simplifies deployments and consolidates a variety of configurations into a single solution for high-performance workloads.”

Optimized for high-performance workloads while reducing time to deployment for IT admins, the QuantaGrid D43N-3U brings together compute acceleration, high capacity memory, PCIe Gen4, and high-speed, secure networking to servers while handling three optimized configurations in a single 3U server design. For accelerated HPC/AI training, cloud gaming, or professional visualization (i.e. image rendering, medical imaging, weather forecasting, etc.) the D43N-3U can support four double-width NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based GPUs, including the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, the NVIDIA RTX A6000 and the NVIDIA A30 Tensor Core GPU, with an NVIDIA NVLink bridge board connecting each pair of GPUs, and NVIDIA A10 Tensor Core GPUs announced today. For a scenario where mid-spec cloud gaming requires many concurrent users, the D43N-3U can fit eight NVIDIA A10 GPUs to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). For users who are looking to attain better power efficiency for AI multi-stream inference or intelligent video analytics, the same model can be affixed with eight NVIDIA T4 accelerators. Traditionally these types of workloads would require multiple servers or a much larger system. However, with a unified strategy, QCT has developed a product that can keep up with the different demands placed on data center servers while acting as a powerhouse for various disciplines due to the power that NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs provide.

To accompany this announcement, QCT is presenting three sessions during the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC) that explore the QuantaGrid D43N-3U and workload use cases for each configuration. For more details on QCT and NVIDIA powered QCT products, visit https://go.qct.io/gtc21.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with an ecosystem of hardware components and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services its offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.QCT.io

Contacts

Janet Chang



Janet.Chang@quantatw.com

Yi-Chieh Lee (EMEA)



Yi-Chieh.Lee@qct.io