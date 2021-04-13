Reynolds Consumer Products Issues 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders, Outlining ESG Goals

LAKE FOREST, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (“Reynolds,” “RCP” or the “Company”) announced that it has issued its 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders. In addition to the Annual Report on Form 10-K information, including Reynolds’ audited financial statements, the 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders debuts Reynolds’ initial environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) goals that the Company has established to drive long-term growth, create positive change, and deliver value to shareholders, customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

The 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders is available at https://investors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com/.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

RCP’s mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP’s customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

Note to Investors Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements reflecting RCP’s views about its future performance that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about RCP, may include projections of its future financial performance, anticipated growth strategies, the impact of ESG goals and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on RCP’s current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause RCP’s actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see RCP’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. RCP undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

