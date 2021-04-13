Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $13.1 million, reflecting 27% year-over-year growth

Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021, ending February 28, 2021.

Q2 Financial highlights compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year:

  • Revenue increased 27% to $13.1 million
  • Gross profit increased 33% to $10.2 million
  • Gross margin was 78%, up from 74%
  • Net income increased 49% to $3.2 million
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 25% to $0.15 per share

YTD Financial highlights compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year:

  • Revenue increased 21% to $23.8 million
  • Gross profit increased 28% to $18.5 million
  • Gross margin was 78%, up from 73%
  • Net income increased 35% to $5.7 million
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $0.27 per share

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: “We delivered excellent 27% overall revenue growth, outpacing our annual targets. During the quarter, we also successfully completed our first sponsored conference, the MIDD+ Scientific Conference, a two-day event focused on delivering customized modeling and simulation content specifically for pharmaceutical scientists and their organizations, which was widely attended. We also won several funded collaboration projects and released new versions of GastroPlus® and Monolix Suite™. In summary, this was a productive quarter for Simulations Plus and an encouraging first six months of the fiscal year.”

“While we expect growth to normalize in the second-half of our fiscal year, and are maintaining our full-year growth targets of 15-20%, this first-half performance underscores the strength and diversification of our business model,” continued Mr. O’Connor. “We have built a global organization selling an expanding portfolio of software and services to pharma and regulatory customers, and our growth is increasingly facilitating cross-selling as we leverage our industry leadership. This growth is largely dropping to our bottom line, increasing profitability and bolstering our ability to make additional strategic acquisitions.”

Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock payable on May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 26, 2021. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Investor Conference Call

The Company has announced an investor conference call that will be webcast live at 1:15 p.m. PDT/4:15 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 12, 2021. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

–Tables follow–

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three and six months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020  
   
  Three months ended Six months ended
 

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per common share amounts)  

2021

2020

2021

2020

   
Revenues  

$

13,147

 

$

10,350

 

$

23,848

 

$

19,751

 

Cost of revenues  

 

2,911

 

 

2,666

 

 

5,344

 

 

5,309

 

Gross margin  

 

10,236

 

 

7,684

 

 

18,504

 

 

14,442

 

Operating expenses  
Selling, general, and administrative  

 

5,458

 

 

4,110

 

 

9,866

 

 

7,623

 

Research and development  

 

1,292

 

 

748

 

 

2,101

 

 

1,274

 

Total operating expenses  

 

6,750

 

 

4,858

 

 

11,967

 

 

8,897

 

   
Income from operations  

 

3,486

 

 

2,826

 

 

6,537

 

 

5,545

 

   
Other income (expense)  
Interest income  

 

58

 

 

12

 

 

119

 

 

22

 

Interest expense  

 

(22

)

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

Change in value of contingent consideration  

 

(122

)

 

 

 

(243

)

 

 

Income (Loss) on currency exchange  

 

23

 

 

(2

)

 

28

 

 

2

 

Total other income (expense)  

 

(63

)

 

10

 

 

(118

)

 

24

 

   
Income before provision for income taxes  

 

3,423

 

 

2,836

 

 

6,419

 

 

5,569

 

Provision for income taxes  

 

(212

)

 

(686

)

 

(729

)

 

(1,361

)

Net income  

$

3,211

 

$

2,150

 

$

5,690

 

$

4,208

 

   
Earnings per share  
Basic  

$

0.16

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.24

 

Diluted  

$

0.15

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.23

 

   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding  
Basic  

 

20,006

 

 

17,638

 

 

19,968

 

 

17,624

 

Diluted  

 

20,842

 

 

18,316

 

 

20,786

 

 

18,306

 

   
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax  
Foreign currency translation adjustments  

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Comprehensive Income  

$

3,207

 

$

2,150

 

$

5,686

 

$

4,208

 

   
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
   
(Unaudited)   (Audited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) February 28,   August 31,
ASSETS  

2021

 

2020

Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,385

 

$

49,207

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $100 and $50

 

11,306

 

 

7,422

Revenues in excess of billings

 

3,837

 

 

3,093

Prepaid income taxes

 

1,250

 

 

970

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,408

 

 

1,596

Short-term investments

 

75,367

 

 

66,804

Total current assets

 

135,553

 

 

129,092

Long-term assets  
Capitalized computer software development costs,  
net of accumulated amortization of $14,271 and $13,582

 

6,871

 

 

6,087

Property and equipment, net

 

924

 

 

438

Operating lease right of use assets

 

1,532

 

 

927

Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $5,801 and $5,087

 

11,184

 

 

11,898

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,917 and $1,642

 

6,733

 

 

7,008

Goodwill

 

12,921

 

 

12,921

Other assets

 

51

 

 

51

Total assets

$

175,769

 

$

168,422

   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
Current liabilities  
Accounts payable

$

400

 

$

351

Accrued payroll and other expenses

 

2,891

 

 

2,251

Current portion – contracts payable

 

2,000

 

 

2,000

Billings in excess of revenues

 

258

 

 

141

Operating lease liability, current portion

 

469

 

 

463

Deferred revenue

 

523

 

 

300

Total current liabilities

 

6,541

 

 

5,506

   
Long-term liabilities  
Deferred income taxes, net

 

2,360

 

 

2,354

Operating lease liability

 

1,064

 

 

463

Payments due under contracts payable

 

4,307

 

 

4,064

Total liabilities

 

14,272

 

 

12,387

   
Commitments and contingencies  
   
Shareholders’ equity  
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized,  
no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid in capital — 50,000,000  
shares authorized, 20,059,528 and 19,923,277 shares issued and outstanding

 

130,713

 

 

128,541

Retained earnings

 

30,730

 

 

27,436

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

54

 

 

58

Total shareholders’ equity

 

161,497

 

 

156,035

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

175,769

 

$

168,422

   

 

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations
Ms. Renee Bouche

661-723-7723

renee@simulations-plus.com

Hayden IR
Mr. Cameron Donahue

651-653-1854

slp@haydenir.com

