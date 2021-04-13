Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $13.1 million, reflecting 27% year-over-year growth

Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021, ending February 28, 2021.

Q2 Financial highlights compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year:

Revenue increased 27% to $13.1 million

Gross profit increased 33% to $10.2 million

Gross margin was 78%, up from 74%

Net income increased 49% to $3.2 million

Diluted earnings per share increased 25% to $0.15 per share

YTD Financial highlights compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year:

Revenue increased 21% to $23.8 million

Gross profit increased 28% to $18.5 million

Gross margin was 78%, up from 73%

Net income increased 35% to $5.7 million

Diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $0.27 per share

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: “We delivered excellent 27% overall revenue growth, outpacing our annual targets. During the quarter, we also successfully completed our first sponsored conference, the MIDD+ Scientific Conference, a two-day event focused on delivering customized modeling and simulation content specifically for pharmaceutical scientists and their organizations, which was widely attended. We also won several funded collaboration projects and released new versions of GastroPlus® and Monolix Suite™. In summary, this was a productive quarter for Simulations Plus and an encouraging first six months of the fiscal year.”

“While we expect growth to normalize in the second-half of our fiscal year, and are maintaining our full-year growth targets of 15-20%, this first-half performance underscores the strength and diversification of our business model,” continued Mr. O’Connor. “We have built a global organization selling an expanding portfolio of software and services to pharma and regulatory customers, and our growth is increasingly facilitating cross-selling as we leverage our industry leadership. This growth is largely dropping to our bottom line, increasing profitability and bolstering our ability to make additional strategic acquisitions.”

Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock payable on May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 26, 2021. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

–Tables follow–

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three and six months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per common share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 13,147 $ 10,350 $ 23,848 $ 19,751 Cost of revenues 2,911 2,666 5,344 5,309 Gross margin 10,236 7,684 18,504 14,442 Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative 5,458 4,110 9,866 7,623 Research and development 1,292 748 2,101 1,274 Total operating expenses 6,750 4,858 11,967 8,897 Income from operations 3,486 2,826 6,537 5,545 Other income (expense) Interest income 58 12 119 22 Interest expense (22 ) — (22 ) — Change in value of contingent consideration (122 ) — (243 ) — Income (Loss) on currency exchange 23 (2 ) 28 2 Total other income (expense) (63 ) 10 (118 ) 24 Income before provision for income taxes 3,423 2,836 6,419 5,569 Provision for income taxes (212 ) (686 ) (729 ) (1,361 ) Net income $ 3,211 $ 2,150 $ 5,690 $ 4,208 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,006 17,638 19,968 17,624 Diluted 20,842 18,316 20,786 18,306 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (4 ) — (4 ) — Comprehensive Income $ 3,207 $ 2,150 $ 5,686 $ 4,208

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) February 28, August 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,385 $ 49,207 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $100 and $50 11,306 7,422 Revenues in excess of billings 3,837 3,093 Prepaid income taxes 1,250 970 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,408 1,596 Short-term investments 75,367 66,804 Total current assets 135,553 129,092 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $14,271 and $13,582 6,871 6,087 Property and equipment, net 924 438 Operating lease right of use assets 1,532 927 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $5,801 and $5,087 11,184 11,898 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,917 and $1,642 6,733 7,008 Goodwill 12,921 12,921 Other assets 51 51 Total assets $ 175,769 $ 168,422 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 400 $ 351 Accrued payroll and other expenses 2,891 2,251 Current portion – contracts payable 2,000 2,000 Billings in excess of revenues 258 141 Operating lease liability, current portion 469 463 Deferred revenue 523 300 Total current liabilities 6,541 5,506 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes, net 2,360 2,354 Operating lease liability 1,064 463 Payments due under contracts payable 4,307 4,064 Total liabilities 14,272 12,387 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding – – Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid in capital — 50,000,000 shares authorized, 20,059,528 and 19,923,277 shares issued and outstanding 130,713 128,541 Retained earnings 30,730 27,436 Accumulated other comprehensive income 54 58 Total shareholders’ equity 161,497 156,035 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 175,769 $ 168,422

