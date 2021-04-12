Stellar Cyber Wins Hot Security Technology of the Year Award

OpenXDR Platform Takes Silver Award in Global Competition

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR – the only intelligent, next-gen security operations platform – announced today that its Open XDR platform captured a Silver Globee Award as Hot Security Technology of the Year for 2021. Established in 2003, the Globee Awards are the world’s premier business awards, and the Security awards are an international competition judged by analysts and industry peers.

“XDR is a hot category in the security market and our Open XDR solution is really taking off because it’s the only one that preserves existing security investments and doesn’t lock users into a single vendor,” said Steve Garrison, VP of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “We are proud to have been recognized for our technology by the Globee Awards.”

Resources

Open XDR vs. XDR

While standard extended detection and response (XDR) platforms enforce vendor lock-in and abandonment of existing security tools, Stellar Cyber’s unique Open XDR platform works seamlessly with existing EDR, SIEM, UEBA, NDR, and other solutions to preserve their investments. In addition, Stellar Cyber’s platform enhances those investments by ingesting their data, normalizing and correlating it, applying AI-driven analytics to inspect it, and automatically responding to complex threats. Only Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR delivers these benefits.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber is the innovator of Open XDR – the only intelligent, next-gen security operations platform that provides high-speed, high-fidelity threat detection and response across the entire attack surface. The world’s first Open-XDR platform, Stellar Cyber is an easy-to-use investigation and automated response platform, delivering a 360-degree view of your entire attack surface with readily-available, high-fidelity detections delivered through pre-built, tightly-integrated capabilities including NDR, CDR, NG SIEM, UEBA, and Automated Threat Hunting. Stellar Cyber’s platform helps eliminate the tool fatigue and data overload often cited by security analysts and enables them to respond in real time rather than days or weeks. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

Contacts

Stellar Cyber Contact:

Charlie Rubin



Story PR



+1 510-908-3356



charlie@storypr.com