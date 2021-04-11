TCR² Highlights Gavo-cel Translational Data and Emerging Solid Tumor Pipeline Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that clinical and translational data from the dose escalation portion of the Company’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial of gavo-cel in patients with treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors will be presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting in an e-poster titled “Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210), a T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC®), in Patients with Treatment Refractory Mesothelin Overexpressing Solid Tumors.” In addition, preclinical data from the Company’s autologous CD70 and allogeneic mesothelin TRuC-T cells will be highlighted in e-posters in the Adoptive Cell Therapy session at AACR.

“We are excited to be sharing with the scientific community gavo-cel clinical and translational data, which we believe underscore the benefit gavo-cel could provide to treatment refractory solid tumor patients,” said Alfonso Quintás-Cardama, Chief Medical Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “The product attributes observed from our TRuC-T cell product candidate, such as transduction efficiency, the TRuC-T cell naïve content, as well as their expansion and persistence in vivo, are highly encouraging as this degree of manufacturing consistency and predictability will be critical to conduct the dose escalation portion of our study and to allow an accurate identification of the recommended Phase 2 dose. We are very pleased with the manageable toxicity profile and clinical benefit the initial gavo-cel dose levels have provided to patients with refractory solid tumors, in particular because they exhausted all available therapeutic options prior to enrolling in our study.”

The data reported in gavo-cel poster presentation were from 8 treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumor patients, 7 mesothelioma and 1 ovarian, that received a single gavo-cel intravenous infusion at 5×107 cells/m2 or 1×108 cells/m2 either alone or following lymphodepletion with fludarabine (30mg/m2/day x4) and cyclophosphamide (600mg/m2/day x3). Translational data highlights from the poster include:

Transduction Efficiency: Achieved a median transduction efficiency of 49% for gavo-cel T cell products (TCP).

The e-poster presentation titled “Engineering Off-the-shelf T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC) T Cells” will highlight allogeneic (off-the-shelf) TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin that utilized a CRISPR/Cas9 endonucleases approach, yielding fully functional TRuCs that lack alloreactivity and reduced risk of host rejection while maintaining upregulation of activation markers, secretion of cytokines and clearance of tumor cells comparable to autologous TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin.

The e-poster presentation titled “Discovery and Preclinical Characterization of Fratricide-resistant TRuC-T Cells Targeting CD70” will highlight fratricide-resistant CD70-directed TRuC-T cells, which demonstrated an improved memory phenotype and significant anti-tumor efficacy in multiple xenograft mouse models with no evidence of in vivo fratricide.

“Our intent is to continue to build on the early success of gavo-cel by making a significant investment in our solid tumor pipeline,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “CD70 represents an excellent target for our technology and has a broad addressable patient population. In addition, we have also innovated an allogeneic TRuC-T cell targeting mesothelin that will complement our autologous programs. We look forward to providing further updates on our solid tumor pipeline throughout the year.”

E-posters and poster videos presented at AACR are available in the Presentations section of the Investors page of the Company’s website at investors.tcr2.com.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

