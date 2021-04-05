The Famous Token (NFT Platform) Announces Partnerships with Artists and Presents Gallery on Decentraland

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 / An innovative new non-fungible token (NFT) platform has formally launched into the cryptocurrency market. The NFT platform, dubbed The Famous Token (TFT), offers high-quality artworks of well-known artists and is also geared towards the collectibles market. As the name might suggest, The Famous Token is designed to facilitate the trade of unique NFTs of famous people. These include singers, actors, sports personalities and many more. TFT had its first collaboration with visual artist Bram Vanhaeren and the first of his artworks have already been put on the platform.

The Famous Token x Bram Vanhaeren launched the C-Pulse™ Collection by Bram Vanhaeren last week and saw the latter offer NFTs of celebrities. The Belgium-based artist is considered one of the pioneers of digital art and was selected as one of Adobe’s top artists under 25. Various facets of celebrity culture are addressed in the C-Pulse™ Collection by Bram Vanhaeren with celebrities in music and sports.

The Famous Token is available on Decentraland, a decentralized metaverse for digital assets. Every art player is trying to get virtual space on Decentraland as all have been sold out for years. The Famous Token has its own gallery in the Vegas Arts Village on the platform which will be open to the public from April 4, 2021. Collaborating artists can host events and exhibitions with The Famous Token and can have their creations seen by the world.

TFT, the native token of the ecosystem, is available for purchase on Uniswap and Binance Smart Chain (Julswap) and can be staked in exchange for rewards after a certain amount of time. When enough of these rewards are earned, you can trade them in for a high-quality one-of-one NFT of your choice. The team behind The Famous Token is already building its own decentralized marketplace where unique NFTs can be discovered, bought or sold.

As NFTs are set to become the next big thing in the art world, artists will need platforms to host their works and bring them to the mass and this is exactly what TFT is doing.

