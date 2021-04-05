The Great Outdoors RV Announces Partnership with Top Off-grid Manufacturer Taxa Outdoors

Greeley, Colo., Apr 5, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – The Great Outdoors RV (TGORV), with its stunning displays, rustic charm, and state of the art, fifteen-acre facility since its move in July of 2020, has announced a truly unique experience for the avid outdoor enthusiast. The dealership will feature three new mobile habitats that focus on multi-purpose, high performance, and bringing the outdoors in: Cricket, Mantis, and TigerMoth – designed by award-winning former NASA senior architect, Garrett Finney.

“We’re proud to partner with TAXA here at The Great Outdoors,” says Matt Brown, General Manager of TGORV. “We’ve found the perfect complement to our vision for the Colorado camper: an unparalleled product and build, and an unforgettable experience unlike any other, which is the very thing we’ve seen emanate from TAXA Outdoors and its team. These habitats are just super cool, and you have to see them to appreciate all they will allow you to do. We’ve found a product that allows the true off-grid enthusiast to take off-road, and truly get lost in the great outdoors. Out is in(TM), and TAXA is as Colorado as it gets.”

Speaking further of the TAXA announcement, Kyle Ellinger, Sales Manager of TGORV, speaks to the quality of the product. “This is a product that is designed to maximize efficiency. Everything TAXA has produced doesn’t fit into any category of the RV market and we can’t wait to show Colorado just how remote and off the grid RVing is about to get.”

“TAXA is excited to have a true partner in the Colorado region that embodies the TAXA values of quality, customer-focused service and a love of the outdoors. Our TAXA customers in Colorado will have an excellent resource for all their TAXA needs with TGORV’s highly rated service and sales center,” said Divya Brown, TAXA Outdoors President.

The Great Outdoors RV is based in Greeley, Colorado. For more information, visit www.tgorv.com.

About The Great Outdoors RV

Providing a unique experience for the RV enthusiast, The Great Outdoors RV is a locally-owned RV retailer based in Greeley, Colorado. In business for fifteen years, TGORV has built a fast-growing company out of a passion for quality products and exceptional service, and their customers one happy camper at a time. The company’s mission is founded on the concept of doing right, by doing good; they strive to serve in each opportunity they are afforded and honor the contributions of their team members and the loyalty of their customers. For more information, visit ww.tgorv.com.

About TAXA Outdoors

TAXA Outdoors is an outdoor lifestyle company formed to design and manufacture high-performance adventure equipment that helps people reach their goal of connecting with the outdoors. Its products are crafted by hand in Houston, TX from durable, premium, eco-friendly, high-performance material. TAXA’s habitats are designed to make camping fun, comfortable, and secure. TAXA Outdoors attracts a diverse demographic including RV users, but primarily those who love camping and the outdoors but require more than a tent. For more information, visit www.taxaoutdoors.com.

