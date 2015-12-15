VIQ Solutions Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (“the Meeting”) held virtually on April 29, 2021. Shareholders approved all matters set forth in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2021. A total of 15,473,015 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.157% of the issued and common shares outstanding.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee % of votes for % of votes withheld Sebastien Pare 96.607% 3.393% Larry Taylor 99.074% 0.926% Harvey Gordon 99.074% 0.926% Michael Kessel 99.076% 0.924% Joseph Quarin 99.076% 0.924% Bradley Wells 99.998% 0.002%

The voting results for the remaining matters were as follows:

To fix the number of Directors to be elected at 6: 97.473% voted for the resolution and 2.527% voted against the resolution;

Appointment of Auditor, KPMG LLP Chartered Professional Accountants: 99.998% voted for the resolution and 0.002% of votes were withheld;

Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan: 89.646% voted for the resolution and 10.354% voted against the resolution.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Laura Haggard



Chief Marketing Officer



VIQ Solutions Inc.



Phone: (800) 263-9947



Email: marketing@viqsolutions.com

Investor Relations Contact:



Laura Kiernan



High Touch Investor Relations



Ph. 1-914-598-7733



Email: viq@htir.net