XENDEE Wins 2021 Edison Awards Gold Medal

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edison–The XENDEE Microgrid Cloud Computing Platform has been awarded the gold medal in the 2021 Edison Awards for Critical Human Infrastructure. The award show took place on Thomas Edison’s birthday, April 22nd, in Fort Myers, Florida. XENDEE was selected this year from a group of more than 7,000 products and services and placed first in the Critical Human Infrastructure category with Drivenets’ Network Cloud (5G IP networking software) and Transcend’s Design Generator (water and wastewater treatment SaaS platform) coming in second and third place respectively.

“From the entire team we’d like to sincerely thank the Edison Awards panel for their interest in the XENDEE platform,” said Adib Naslé, CEO of XENDEE during his digital acceptance speech. “Particularly in the category of critical human infrastructure, it is clear that there is a massive opportunity right now and we are absolutely thrilled to be considered a leader in finding the solution.”

Originally established in 1987, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products, services and business leaders from around the world and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

“Competition was strong this year, including massive brands, public institutions, and a number of teams that are developing solutions for modern infrastructure already identified as essential by the current administration,” said Michael Stadler, Ph.D., CTO of XENDEE. “XENDEE was extremely pleased to be competing with this calibur of entrants and we look forward to seeing what our platform and our competitors are able to accomplish over the next year.”

XENDEE’s award winning technical team includes Microgrid engineers, software developers, and renewable energy experts who have leveraged the leading edge of public, private and our own proprietary research to develop an easy to use platform for engineers and organizations to move through all four stages of Microgrid design including: feasibility studies, financial optimization, technical validification, and project implementation. This rapid and integrated process allows engineers and designers to efficiently test projects for viability, bring more projects to market, and instill confidence in stakeholders and investors through accurate financial projections and customizable reports.

The core XENDEE team is comprised of Kelsey Fahy, Jay Gadbois, Rich Goldman, Jisun Lee, Patrick Mathiesen, Scott Mitchell, Adib Naslé, Naser Partovi, Zachary Pecenak, Jaime Rios, Spencer Schneidenbach, Michael Stadler and Alan Zhang.

“Over 2,000 Microgrid locations have been analyzed so far with XENDEE, and with our growing customer base and ever-expanding platform capabilities, we look forward to bringing more resilient, bankable Microgrid projects to implementation worldwide,” said Scott Mitchell, MSCS, Chief Software Architect at XENDEE.

About XENDEE: XENDEE develops world-class Microgrid decision support software that helps designers and investors optimize and certify the resilience and financial performance of projects with confidence. The XENDEE Microgrid platform enables a broad audience; from business decision makers to scientists, with the objective of supporting investments in Microgrids and maintaining electric power reliability when integrating sources of renewable generation.

Contacts

Jay Gadbois | press@xendee.com