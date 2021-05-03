ADO Debuts A20 Urban Off-Road Commuter Ebike across EU on May 6

FRANKFURT & LONDON, May 3, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Innovative startup ADO officially debuts the A20 off-road commuter Ebike across EU countries on May 6. The A20 is positioned as an urban off-road Ebike, able to conquer all urban terrains.

Crush the commute with A20 e-bike, 20-inch, max speed 25km/h, 36V10.4AH

ADO will hold the momentum for a June launch in the UK, Russia, and Ukraine. With years of effort and an accumulated experience in the Ebike industry, ADO will cooperate with more than 20 local distributing partners in Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Ukraine, extending its business across Europe.

ADO’s electric bicycle A20, positioned as urban off-road, can conquer all urban terrains:

— 350W (CE version: 250W) and 380r/min motor, rated as off-road power drive, provides excellent obstacle crossing ability, can easily conquer all urban terrains

— Shimano 7 speed transmission system offers an easy cycling experience

— Full body shock absorption system provides a smooth riding experience

— 36V10.4AH, automobile-level battery and energy recovery system provide with excellent cycling distance

— 886 Type HD LCD display, crystal clear under the sunshine

— USB charging/gravity handle follows ergonomic design principles

ADO G-DRIVE frequency conversion control system can instantly receive signals from motors, sensors and adapt to various cycling and bicycle modes with a super-strong motor drive. Meanwhile, it helps reduce energy consumption to increase the riding distance.

The energy recovery system and 3.25 gold transmission ratio design increase the power conversion efficiency by more than 92% through the power sensor and control system, thus improving the battery life.

Hassle-free after-sales support, warranty up to 10 years

Besides launching an accessible Ebike with high quality, ADO spares no effort to set up strong and long-term after-sales support in Europe. This has been a pain in the neck for years that local customers find it difficult or inconvenient to get simple issues fixed.

ADO promises to provide consumers with localized hassle-free technology and after-sales service in European countries. Fast dispatch from local European warehouses and real-time online technical information, advice, guidance available. Plus, free replacement for a new Ebike when maintenance is not available due to quality issues is guaranteed.

For warranty policies, ADO offers a 10-year warranty for the frame and a 1-year warranty covering structural parts – front fork, seat tube, handlebar, headset stem, brake handle, brake lever, sprocket crank, chain wheel, thumb shifter, derailleur; and electrical components – charger, battery, motor, controller, instrument, booster, USB charger, acceleration handle, 2in1 switch, and headlight.

To provide better after-sales support, ADO has set up a technical service centre in the industrial area of Broussard, Germany, with a self-built warehouse of 3,000 square meters and an office of 400 square meters. In addition, three other maintenance centres, in Germany, the UK, and Poland, provide instant follow-up to customer repair requests in Europe.

Green commuting

ADO is a brand born in the middle of the pandemic when the world is facing changes in all walks of life. Sustainability is becoming ever more crucial and Ebike marketing is booming. Practising a green commute is important for not only personal health but for ensuring that we have a healthy planet to inhabit in the future.

“Riding your bike or walking to work can help you show up awake, sharp, and focused. When you choose an active commute, you’re incorporating physical activity into your daily routine in a necessary way,” said Sen, founder of ADO and an advocate of a green and healthy lifestyle himself.

To provide a smoother riding experience in European countries with mountainous roads, ADO is embracing more fat-tire electric bicycles in product development. Solar energy Ebikes and hubless Ebikes will also be considered in the coming future.

The A20 Ebike is available on www.banggood.com at a premiere price of EUR 639 from May 6th to 31st. Additionally, there will be 100 EUR619 coupon offers to Redditors.

About ADO

ADO is short for ‘A Dece Oasis’, or Oasis in the Desert. ADO is taken from Crescent Lake in China, a diamond on the ancient Silk Road, and a bridge connecting China and Western. Flowing for thousands of years in the desert, Crescent Lake is symbolic of Green and Challenge, and also Inheritance and Hope. ADO was founded in 2020, committed to building a green commuting ecology by advocating the riding culture and philosophy of Green, Challenge, Inheritance & Hope.

In 2021, ADO launched the first Ebike A20, equipped with competitive electric power and a multiple shock absorption system. Based on the complex road conditions in many old cities in Europe and the uncomfortable riding experience, ADO has a clear direction for product development: ADO products are positioned as urban off-road Ebikes suitable for all urban road conditions. With the highest requirements for electric power and shock absorption systems, ADO Ebike was born for pursuing the ultimate in quality. Learn more at www.adoebike.com.

