Allscripts to Present at the 2021 Bank of America Health Care Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced that certain members of its management team will present at the 2021 Bank of America Health Care conference on Tuesday, May 11 at 11:00 am ET.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at http://investor.allscripts.com under the “Events and Presentations” section of the website.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

Contacts

Investors:

Stephen Shulstein

312-386-6735

Stephen.Shulstein@allscripts.com

Media:
Concetta Rasiarmos

312-447-2466

concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com

