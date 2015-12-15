argenx announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

May 11, 2021

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the proposed resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held today at 10:00 a.m. CEST, were duly passed.

As part of the approved resolutions:

Yvonne Greenstreet has been appointed as non-executive director to the Board of Directors for a term of four (4) years;

Anthony Rosenberg has been re-appointed as non-executive director to the Board of Directors for an additional term of four (4) years;

the Board of Directors has been authorized to issue additional shares up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital of argenx for a period of 18 months from the Annual General Meeting;

the 2020 remuneration report as well as the Company’s new remuneration policy has been approved;

Deloitte Accountants B.V. has been appointed as the Company’s auditor for the 2021 financial year.

In line with previous announcements, Dr. David Lacey has today resigned from the board of directors and will transition to an advisory role for the company.

The results of the votes and all documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting will be available on the Company’s website at www.argenx.com.

