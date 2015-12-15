Baozun Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

SHANGHAI, China, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance report (“ESG report”), which highlights the Company’s efforts and accomplishments in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance in 2020.

Mr. Vincent Qiu, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “Sustainability is at the heart of our core values across our business operations, and our commitment to all stakeholders, including employees, investors, brand partners, customers, and consumers. As the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China, we recognize and embrace our unique and pioneering role. We strive to deliver solutions in a responsible and transparent manner in order to drive sustainability and enhance value creation for our stakeholders. Our 2020 ESG report is a snapshot of our initiatives and commitment towards ESG responsibility, and we will constantly reinforce these initiatives across multiple levels of our Company.”

Key highlights from the ESG report include the Company’s initiatives to drive:

ESG governance;

Risk assurance and management;

Business ethics;

Cybersecurity & privacy protection;

Innovation and intelligent services;

Employee rights protection, development and human care;

Carbon footprint reduction; and

Contribution to industry development and community.

These disclosures highlight the Company’s strategy to grow and innovate in a responsible and sustainable manner. For the full Baozun 2020 ESG report, please visit: https://ir.baozun.com/sustainability-esg.

In addition, Baozun has established an ESG governance structure and has integrated ESG management into its sustainable growth strategy to implement the best practice approaches throughout its operation. In March 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the formation of a Sustainability Committee, which reports directly to the Company’s Board of Directors. The Sustainability Committee is responsible for recommending ESG strategies, identifying major risks and opportunities, and approving and reviewing all ESG-related policies.

Mr. Qiu added, “While we know we have more work to do, this first-ever ESG report reflects our dedication to greater transparency and disclosure as we continue to develop our ESG strategy and strengthen our impact in these areas going forward. This is just one of the many steps ahead on our ESG journey. Going forward, we will continue to pursue our vision of ‘Technology empowers future success’ and deliver customer-centric e-commerce solutions for our brand partners. We will continue to work on building a sustainable and innovative ecosystem and strive to set new benchmarks in the e-commerce service industry.”

Safe Harbor Statements

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

