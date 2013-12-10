Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Expands Transactional Liability Team, Naming Daniel Thieviasingham Senior Underwriter, AME

BOSTON & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Daniel Thieviasingham as Senior Underwriter, Transactional Liability, Asia Middle East.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniel to BHSI as we continue to expand our transactional liability capabilities across the Asia Middle East region,” said Marc Breuil, Head of Asia Middle East, BHSI. “His presence in Singapore enhances our ability to move quickly and skillfully to address the evolving transactional liability needs of customers across ASEAN and the wider region.”

In the Transactional Liability space, BHSI currently offers Representations & Warranties Insurance, Tax Insurance, Contingent Liability Insurance and Class Action Settlement Insurance on a global basis.

“Dan joins us at a crucial stage in our development in the Asia Middle East transactional liability market. The product is being ever more widely taken up, not only by private equity players, but also by industry buyers, and this trend will continue.” said Steven Harwood, Head of Transactional Liability, Asia Middle East, BHSI. “Dan’s experience in Australia and London, where he handled transactions from diverse territories and jurisdictions throughout Europe, will be invaluable here in the AME region. Moreover, his tax expertise means that BHSI joins a very select number of insurers offering on-the-ground tax underwriting capability in Asia.”

Daniel comes to BHSI with nearly a decade of experience spanning corporate finance, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&As) and transactional liability insurance. He was most recently at Lockton London. Prior to that he underwrote transactional risks at Ironshore Australia. He holds Bachelor of Business and Bachelor of Law degrees from the University of Technology in Sydney.

Daniel is based in BHSI’s Singapore office and can be reached at daniel.thieviasingham@bhspecialty.com or +65 6675 1499.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. In the Asia Middle East region, it underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, which holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT



JoAnn Lee / +1 617-936-2937