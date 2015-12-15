Bunge Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) today announced that Bunge Limited Finance Corp., its wholly owned finance subsidiary, has priced a public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.750% senior notes due 2031. The senior notes will be guaranteed by Bunge Limited. The offering was made pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction is expected to close on May 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Bunge intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the senior notes for general corporate purposes, including repayment of certain short-term indebtedness.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of senior notes. BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., ING Financial Markets LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Natixis Securities Americas LLC, Rabo Securities USA, Inc., Standard Chartered Bank and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as senior co-managers for the offering of senior notes. Academy Securities, Inc., ANZ Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Commerz Markets LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., DZ Financial Markets LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc., SG Americas Securities, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and UniCredit Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering of senior notes.

This offering of senior notes may be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

About Bunge



At Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have more than 23,000 dedicated employees working across more than 350 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

