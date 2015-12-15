DHgate Releases New Worth Buying List, Presenting Hottest Summer Outfit Ideas

Latest swimwear up to 50% off; the lowest price at US$2.99, free-shipping

BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Beach–DHgate, the leading cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, has recently released its newest Worth Buying List. This summer’s unique additions to the List give a handful of recommendations on outfit ideas that current global buyers crave for the coming summer break. Until the end of this summer, the sales promotions are available with discounts of up to 50% and free shipping on most items. Stay tuned for our weekly updates and more promotions by checking the List.





Celebrate the beach and pool days in summer

The summer holidays are just around the corner! According to a report by CNBC, Tripadvisor says 67% of Americans plan to travel this summer, and the most popular destinations include typical sun-and-fun beach resorts affording fresh air and space for social distancing.

Similar findings were concluded in a new survey by OnePoll on behalf of Juicy Juice, with families planning to reclaim summer 2021 and have fun. Among the 2,000 American parents surveyed, nearly three-quarters responded that their families depend on feel-good fun, like beach days or backyard festivities. At the same time, top planned summer activities include beach days and socially distanced barbeques, followed by camping trips and pool days.

“At DHgate, we recognize the diverse needs and expectations of our consumers in different times. We have worked our best to improve customer experience, providing more features and worth buying lists for users to get what they need the most,” said Jane Zhang, head of marketing operations of DHgate. “With technologies such as big data and AI, we are committed to providing our buyers quality products with competitive prices at the right time.”

NEW! DHgate’s Worth Buying List Summer Edition available

DHgate wants to help the world’s buyers get well prepared for the summer holidays. With the newest Worth Buying List special summer edition, consumers don’t need to worry about what to wear anymore. People who need to relax can genuinely do so by avoiding the devastatingly voluminous choices from across shopping websites, simply and easily taking a look at the particular items on the list: high-quality, trendy, cool DIY-supportive (in design) — and all at reasonable prices.

The Worth Buying List first debuted in December 2020, designed to provide DHgate’s buyers with helpful ideas on selecting products, well-sold selective items, and fair prices. Most of the items on the newest worth buying list are free of shipment costs, with prices starting at US$5.99 (time-limited for only US$ 4.99 or even lower).

“We recognized the importance of summer break this year for people,” said Jane Zhang. “While safe social distance is ensured, people make plans to visit the beaches and spend time by the poolside, go camping, and have barbecues. Therefore, we have partnered with our sellers to offer our global buyers splendid special offers, deals, and many discounts. We hope they will have a good time during the summer break. During this challenging time, making it easier for our users to select products, gaining a better shopping experience at home, is one of the things we can do for our buyers through the availability of our Worth Buying List.”

Special Limited Offers (May 10, 1am to May 12, 1am, PDT)

Crochet Two Pieces Bikini Sets, $4.99: Link

Sexy Bandage Two-Pieces Swimwear, $5.99: Link

Hot Deals – fair prices, free shipping

Save 49% on Sexy Bandage Two-Piece Swimwear, $10.19: Link

Save 51% on Sexy One-piece Thong Swimsuit, $13.96: Link

Save 54% on Sexy Hollow Tassel Beach Dress, $22.08: Link

Hot Deals – DIY supportive bikinis

Save 33% on Popular Geometric Art Pattern 3D Printed Sleeveless Swimsuit, $15.24: Link

Save 33% on Animal Funny Monkey 3D Printed Sleeveless Swimsuit, $15.24: Link

Additionally, exclusive new buyer DHcoupon is available to help save extra $2! Get it now.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2020, DHgate served more than 35.5 million registered buyers from over 220 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.3 million suppliers in China and other countries, with over 32 million products. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

