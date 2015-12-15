Doggy Dream Team Is Helping Owners Learn More About Dog Care

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2021 / Created by a seasoned veterinarian, Doggy Dream Team is a review website with content written by dog lovers, for dog lovers. They specialize in providing honest product reviews and advice to help dog owners take better care of their pets.

Despite how wonderful they are, taking good care of a dog can be a great deal of work. Especially at the extremes of their age, when they are either very young or very old. Having the right tools on hand can make taking care of pets much easier, but many owners end up doing things the hard way because they were not aware that certain products exist in the market.

Taking care of that issue is one of the main goals of Doggy Dream Team, a website filled with content written by dog owners, for dog owners. One of the site’s main categories is product reviews, where owners can find lists of all sorts of dog-related products, many of which can make the life of both the owner and their dogs much easier.

Among the products reviewed, readers will find different types of dog food, nail clippers, dog beds, cooling mats, dog GPS trackers, and more. Some of these products were the subject of more than one review – the site contains lists of dog foods best fit for different purposes, such as the best dry dog foods for puppies, or the best dog foods for senior dogs. They even have a review covering the best dog towels, as seen here.

It all works towards the ultimate goal of helping owners make smart purchasing decisions when trying to figure out what’s best for their pets. Though the site’s reviews are mainly UK-focused, many of the products listed on their reviews can be found in other regions of the world.

The Team Behind The Content

Doggy Dream Team sticks true to their “by dog owners, for dog owners” promise. As the website explains:

“All our contributors are proud pet-parents and write first hand from both a practical and personal experience. Their beloved dogs are from different backgrounds, in various shapes and sizes, and each unique. They all descended from the same breed a time long ago but have since evolved to have individual looks, characteristics, and personalities. It is with this unique perspective that we can offer insights and “slobber satisfaction” testimonials to everything we ‘dog’ about, (woof) blog about.”

As part of the site’s good-humored approach, the creator’s dog – Polly – is listed as the site’s Managing Director on their ‘about us’ page.

As for the top dog running the show, Doggy Dream Team was created by Dr. Pippa Elliott. She graduated from the University of Glasgow in 1987 with a degree in veterinary medicine and surgery. Today, on top of working as a veterinary locum, Dr. Elliott is the in-house veterinarian at Doggy Dream Team. She works alongside a team of veterinarian reviewers to make sure all the content in the site’s health advice section is medically accurate. All for the sake of making sure dog owners get the best information possible out of their site.

