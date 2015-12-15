Dr. Victoria Veytsman opens Cosmetic Dental practice in Beverly Hills, California

Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist and Entrepreneur Dr. Victoria Veytsman Opens the Second Location of Cosmetic Dental Studios in Sunny Southern California To Accommodate Her West Coast and Bicoastal Patients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Acclaimed Manhattan-area cosmetic dentist Dr. Victoria Veytsman opens the second location of her practice, Cosmetic Dental Studios, in Beverly Hills, California. This successful, female-founded and operated business was built by Dr. Veytsman from the ground up with a clear vision to provide the best cosmetic dental treatments available by merging health, wellness and beauty in a boutique setting. Now, only few years later, it is widely thought of as one of the pre-eminent dental practices and attracts patients globally.

As with the New York City practice, the Beverly Hills practice offers a specific set of cosmetic dentistry services. These premier services include porcelain veneers, minimal prep veneers, anti-aging dentofacial lifts, bridal makeovers, dentofacial aesthetics, and anti-aging dentistry. Patient testimonials about their personal experiences with Dr. Victoria Veytsman and Cosmetic Dental Studios’ cosmetic services are overwhelmingly positive, with both practice locations garnering an incredible amount of happy patients.

To learn more about Dr. Victoria Veytsman and her bi-coastal practice, Cosmetic Dental Studios, or to schedule a consultation, people can visit the official website.

About Dr. Victoria Veytsman:

Dr. Victoria Veytsman is the owner and founder of Cosmetic Dental Studios, a premiere cosmetic dental and oral beauty practice with locations in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City, as well as Beverly Hills, California. Cosmetic Dental Studios offers modern cosmetic dental care using the most cutting-edge techniques in the field of dentistry. Dr. Victoria Veytsman, the youngest graduate of her dental class at New York University, has a background in art and went on to do advanced training in cosmetic dentistry. Each of their two facilities has a tranquil, spa-like atmosphere, allowing patients to relax as they undergo dental procedures. By merging the art and science of creating beautiful smiles, Dr. Victoria Veytsman and her team of talented, dedicated, and caring staff members provide the most innovative and enjoyable dental experience available on either coast, not to mention optimal oral health and gorgeous outcomes.

