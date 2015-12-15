Edifecs Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Strong Company Momentum

New executives bring decades of industry expertise to enhance Edifecs’ technology and SaaS solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, adds four new executives to accelerate growth across multiple functions of the business. Dan Madden joins the company as chief financial officer, Lisa Anastos as general counsel, Sundar Shenbagam as senior vice president of engineering, and Scott Davis as associate vice president of product marketing and demand generation.

“We’re excited to welcome these impressive leaders to our team as we launch into a new phase of growth,” said Sunny Singh, CEO of Edifecs. “Not only do Dan, Lisa, Sundar and Scott bring deep expertise within each of their fields, they also bring in-depth knowledge of SaaS. Their experience in converting organizations to cloud-focused SaaS services and solutions will help extend Edifecs’ product delivery capabilities to both on-premise and SaaS services. This will enable Edifecs to continue delivering more effective healthcare ecosystem solutions for the patients, payers and providers.”

Dan Madden, Edifecs’ new chief financial officer, most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Ellie Mae, a leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. There he led the transition from a publicly-traded company to a private equity owned business. Madden has also held finance leadership positions at Revel Systems, Cepheid, Symmetricom, Tellabs and McKesson. He brings broad financial and operational experience in high-growth technology and SaaS businesses.

Lisa Anastos, general counsel, has over 20 years of legal expertise advising Fortune 100 companies and industry leaders in financial services, healthcare, and technology. Prior to joining Edifecs, she served as the General Counsel of Prove, Acoustic and Falconhead Capital. Additionally, Anastos was a Corporate Partner at Kirkland & Ellis specializing in private equity and mergers and acquisitions. Anastos is a graduate of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and New York University Law School.

Sundar Shenbagam, senior vice president of engineering, joins Edifecs from Oracle Corporation, where he spent 24 years building multiple enterprise products and cloud services. Most recently, he was the head of Oracle AI Voice Digital Assistant cloud service, Oracle AI process automation cloud service and Oracle BPM suite of products. Shenbagam brings leadership experience in architecting and delivering highly scalable B2B solutions, expertise in cloud-enabling existing products and solutions, and delivering large scalable products and solutions via both SaaS and on-premise models.

Scott Davis, associate vice president of product marketing, joins Edifecs after building the product, digital, and corporate marketing functions for MedeAnalytics, a healthcare enterprise analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, as head of marketing. Prior to MedeAnalytics, Davis built and led marketing teams for Cognizant, TriZetto and McKesson. With nearly 20 years’ employing and optimizing the latest in marketing strategy and tactics, Davis brings expertise fostering company reputations and building revenue.

These executives join Edifecs’ leadership team after another excellent year of growth. Edifecs recently received several healthcare, national and local awards highlighting the company’s growth and company culture, including Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Puget Sound Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and Best in Biz Awards’ “Gold” winner in the Best Place to Work category.

For more information about Edifecs, visit: https://www.edifecs.com/.

About Edifecs

Edifecs is a premier technology company in the US Healthcare market with solutions focused on interoperability, workflows, value-based care payments and analytics. With innovative technology and solutions, Edifecs helps its customers by optimizing the secure exchange and processing of administrative and clinical data, reducing the cost of meeting various regulations, and automating workflows involved in multiple core processes within the healthcare ecosystem. Edifecs is a frontrunner in bringing new technology for B2B data exchange in healthcare streamlining business processes from “card to care,” and reducing the industry burden associated with data provisioning at the points of enrollment, care, payment, and reporting. With the advent of FHIR and new regulatory guidance from HHS, Edifecs has emerged as a leader in easing the effort associated with achieving compliance with new federal rules and in making the healthcare consumer the primary stakeholder. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Mohali, India, an engineering center in Moldova, and has more than 600 employees.

Contacts

Janet Hohmann



415-240-6904



janet.hohmann@edifecs.com