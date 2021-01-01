Eisai’s Statement of Commitment for Carbon Neutrality by 2040

TOKYO, May 11, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission which causes global warming, with an aim to achieve carbon neutral, and has set its new medium- to long-term target for achieving the goals.

– Medium-term target: Achieving 100% renewable energy usage by 2030

Eisai will switch all electric energy, which accounts for 65.3% (as of FY2019) of the total energy usage used by the entire corporate group, to renewable energy. (Aiming zero CO2 emitted by the use of electric power classified in Scope 2.)

– Long-term goal: Achieving carbon neutrality by 2040

Eisai will ensure the ratio of CO2 emission to absorption across the entire Group is to come out even. (Following the achievement of the reduction target of Scope 2, Eisai will aim to reduce the CO2 emitted with use of fossil fuels classified in Scope 1 to net zero.)

Eisai will promote the following efforts to achieve these goals mentioned above; To continue to install energy-saving equipment and to upgrade it; To expand utilizing renewable energy; To switch company- owned vehicles used in business activities to electric vehicles or fuel cell vehicles; To utilize new technologies such as installing equipment for natural energy power generation in factories; and so on. Eisai will also enhance working with its suppliers to reduce GHG emission indicated in Scope 3.

Scope 1: Direct emission of GHG released into the air by the use of fossil fuel in business activities

Scope 2: Indirect emission of GHG with use of electricity and steam purchased from others

Scope 3: Indirect emission of GHG by supply chain excluding Eisai

Eisai has set its own goals for reducing GHG emissions based on the scientific grounds approved by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative(1) in 2019, and has strengthened its efforts so far. In addition, Eisai has adopted the framework advocated by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Information (TCFD)(2) to capture the impact of climate change on its business activities over the medium to long term, and has been working on to reduce risks in business and create business opportunities. Furthermore, Eisai is a member of the Japan Climate Initiative (JCI)(3) and is actively working with more than 600 actors, including companies, local governments and NPOs, to realize a carbon-free society. The new goals Eisai has set this time are to respond to the initiatives of governments intending to solve the issues of climate changes by realizing a carbon-free society and the demands for solving global social challenges, and thus to declare that Eisai will accelerate its efforts to protect the environment more than ever.

Eisai’s corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides, and Eisai calls this philosophy the “human health care (hhc)” philosophy, in one word. In the new medium-term business plan “EWAY Future & Beyond” started in FY2021, based on the hhc philosophy, Eisai aims to remove the anxiety of The People, including not only patients but also individual consumers, with delivering not only pharmaceutical products but also solutions to The People. In order to sustainably realize the hhc philosophy and contribute to The People, Eisai will further strengthen its activities to ensure the sustainability of the global environment, which is the basis of its business activities, through efforts to realize carbon neutrality.

(1) SBT Initiative: International joint initiative led by CDP which is an international NGO operating information disclosure program related to the environment field, the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and the World Resources Institute (WRI)

(2) TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures): A private sector-led task force with regard to climate- related financial information disclosure established under the Financial Stability Board (FSB) as per the request of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors

(3) Japan Climate Initiative (JCI): A network committed to strengthening communication and exchange of strategies and solutions among all actors, including Japanese companies, local governments and NGOs, that are implementing climate actions in Japan

