Email Marketing Campaign Lands Famous CEO from Fortune 500

Many enterprise sales executives and VP of sales desire to do business with Fortune 500 companies. They are top industry leaders with ever expanding budgets in the millions. Hard accounts to crack into, except for one strategic-thinking Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A highly-personalized email marketing campaign caught the attention and reply of the 8th-ranked CEO on the Fortune 500 list.

A seasoned Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at their corporate headquarter c-suite offices. Image Credit: 123rf.com / DotShock.

“Corporate clients often ask me what is the best email marketing campaign to target Fortune 500 CEOs and other high powered executive decision-makers to increase corporate sales. My response is always the same. You have to be different to catch their attention,” said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Campaign Writer, and Host of Inside Sales TV.

“Three key things you need to even have a shot. Find email addresses of your targets, write an attention getting subject line, and make the email highly personalized. You need to come across as completely different than the hundreds of emails they may receive each week,” continued Stewart.

Why do Email Marketing to C-Suite Executives at Fortune 500 Companies?

For companies selling a product or service, and are wanting to do business with Fortune 500 companies, it’s always best to start at the top. To reach the best of the best, and do business with the top companies, target the c-suite (CEO’s, COO’s, CFO’s, CTO’s, CMO’s, CSO’s, CXO’s) for best results.

ConstantContact.com is one of the most popular email marketing tools for sending emails. Constant Contact Inc. was founded in 1995, and is a trusted email partner in helping small businesses, nonprofits, and individuals achieve real results and move their business forward with building a professional brand online, attracting customers, and doing more business online.

“We’ve used Constant Contact for many years. It’s one of our go-to email marketing tools when doing strategic email campaigns,” said Stewart.

One Cold Email Led to Over $2 Million in Corporate Sales

“One of the most lucrative corporate email marketing campaigns I wrote for a client came from sending one cold email to top CEOs. My client had multiple conversations with General Electric, and finally did business with them, all as a result of the one email reply from Mr. Immelt,” said Stewart.

The response came from the CEO of General Electric, which at the time was the 8th ranked Fortune 500 company worth over $200 billion dollars. The GE CEOs name was Jeff Immelt. Immelt replaced Jack Welch, the famous General Electric CEO, once Welch retired. The late Welch is still one of the most talked about business executives, and received the largest severance package payout in history when he retired, of $417 million.

Famous CEO Email Reply

To see the actual CEO email reply and complete story, watch the full episode of Inside Sales TV titled “Email Marketing C-Suite CEOs at Fortune 500 Companies B2B” You can also view directly on YouTube by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yO3VaC-4RdQ, or read the full story on Medium titled “Email Marketing B2B to CEOs (Chief Executive Officers).”

