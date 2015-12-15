Incentive Solutions Acquires OneAffiniti to Streamline Channel Marketing Landscape

Holistic redesign of channel marketing technology prioritizes partner relationships

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incentive Solutions, a frontrunner in channel marketing technology, announced today its acquisition of OneAffiniti, bringing together a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions and solidifying the company’s position as one of the leaders in the industry. The acquisition will provide customers with a seamless experience across major product categories.

OneAffiniti and Incentive Solutions are established leaders in their individual spaces: Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) and Channel Incentives Management (CIM), respectively. However, the channel software tech stack is saturated with niche providers offering narrow solutions. The resulting fatigue felt by brands juggling disparate systems has highlighted a critical need for consolidated technologies.

Companies such as Incentive Solutions are leaning into collaboration and co-innovation to redefine the scope of their offering, increase product portfolio and develop powerful technology integrations. Together with OneAffiniti, Incentive Solutions delivers the centralized tools that a growing percentage of B2B companies seek. Incentive Solutions will look to make further acquisitions and investments in the business to build a leading and complete channel marketing solution.

“This partnership is a direct response to frequent requests from both OneAffiniti and Incentive Solutions customers for more comprehensive product offerings,” says Mark Herbert, CEO of Incentive Solutions. “As a combined entity, our goal is to become one of the global leaders in the channel marketing space with a really innovative, holistic offering for the channel.”

OneAffiniti and Incentive Solutions serve an exhaustive list of B2B clients and vertical markets, including technology, manufacturing, finance, insurance, automotive, medical device and building/HVAC.

At the core of this acquisition is the shared mission to center partner relationships and provide support through dedicated teams. This requires the shift from standalone technologies to streamlined offerings to provide efficient, valuable solutions for brands and their channel partners.

“The coming together of these businesses will accelerate innovation,” says OneAffiniti’s founder and CEO, Joel Montgomery. “The technologies will soon talk seamlessly with one another as we develop sophisticated APIs, and this will dramatically improve user experience.”

About Incentive Solutions

Founded in Atlanta, GA, in 1994, Incentive Solutions is on a mission: To inspire growth – for our clients and our employees. A leader in the incentive technology development space, Incentive Solutions uses millions of exciting online rewards, incentive travel promotions, prepaid and gift card incentives, and innovative platforms to help manufacturers and distributors increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty, and improve data collection throughout their channel. For more information, visit http://www.incentivesolutions.com.

About OneAffiniti

OneAffiniti offers a service-enabled technology platform to create customized, scalable through-channel marketing programs, amplifying growth for brands and partners. With more than 3,500 channel partners globally, OneAffiniti offers a unique combination of technology, people, data and services to drive partner participation while providing valuable end-user and partner insights. Their multi-platform marketing campaigns feature enterprise-quality industry and product content designed to showcase the expertise of channel partners and engage audiences. For more information, visit https://www.oneaffiniti.com/.

About The CapStreet Group

The CapStreet Group is a Houston, Texas based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies. CapStreet targets companies focused on industrial products and distribution, software and tech-enabled business services. CapStreet’s approach is to partner with excellent management teams to build out corporate infrastructure, accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, www.capstreet.com.

