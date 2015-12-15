Kava Announces Kava Swap, a Liquidity Hub Bridging DeFi, Blockchains, and Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HARD #HARD–Kava Labs announced its next project, Kava Swap, the first production ready cross-chain liquidity hub for all DeFi apps and financial services. Designed to enable the aggregation of capital where it can be deployed seamlessly across different blockchain ecosystems, DeFi Apps, and Financial Services, Kava’s new protocol will give traders and liquidity providers the ability to swap natively between the world’s largest assets while earning strong yields.

Kava Swap is a cross-chain Autonomous Market Making (AMM) Protocol built on the Kava platform that delivers a seamless way to swap between assets of different blockchains and deploy capital into market making pools to earn returns.

“AMMs are emerging as the next big thing in DeFi,” said Brian Kerr, Chief Executive Officer of Kava Labs. “In traditional finance, market maker returns are reserved for only the most sophisticated trading firms. AMMs enable users of all kinds to participate. This increases the liquidity of markets while empowering even the smallest of users. The next logical step is expanding AMM interoperability in order to give traders and LPs a wider range of options and opportunities. With Kava Swap, we are building cross-chain liquidity pools to trade the world’s largest assets and to give all users the ability to maximize returns by leveraging the complete Kava platform.”

Built as an open and permissionless application, Kava Swap is accessible by anyone, anytime, anywhere in the world. Exchanges, FinTech apps, and financial institutions can leverage Kava Swap to access additional liquidity, trade assets, and extend earning opportunities to their users.

“Kava Swap gives everyone the ability to put their crypto to work,” continued Kerr. “Our architecture connects assets and ecosystems so that anyone can earn high yields and swap seamlessly across blockchains. We are building a highly extensible, complete and secure liquidity infrastructure to provide a safe, efficient and streamlined user experience. With our platform, there is no need to go elsewhere to source the assets you need to conduct your crypto-transactions, empowering even little guys to be market makers.”

Kava Swap will be available in August 2021. For more information please visit https://www.kava.io/swap

