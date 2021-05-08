KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for April 2021
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for April.
April remittance reports showed that securitized marketplace consumer loan pools continued to exhibit solid credit performance during the March collection period. Annualized net losses were mostly flat on a month-over-month (MoM) basis and remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, 30+ day delinquency rates have continued to trend down since the start of the year, with each index improving on a MoM and year-over-year basis.
Click here to view the report.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
