Mission Computers Easing the Transition Into the Digital Age

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2021 / Mission Computers is a company out of Alberta started back in 1991, way before technology was as mainstream as it is today. Back then, the founder and CEO of Mission Computers, Connie Clark, had one goal to prepare people for a future where computer skills would be a crucial point of success. Today, that future is here, and the company continues on its mission.

The world is quickly changing as work, and a significant aspect of our personal lives, starts becoming more digitized. But even as the world continues to evolve, most people find it challenging to keep up with the change. Systems, tools, and technology continue to develop with time, and helping people to stay relevant is technology training company Mission Computers.

Connie looks back to teaching people how to use computers in the days of MS DOS, WordPerfect, and Lotus. But as an educator of innovation, she refuses to remain in the past. Mission Computers has evolved through time, shifting to giving companies and individuals instructionals on using Windows, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and other productivity-based tools. Behind every lesson is a bedrock of intention to help clients stay up to date, comfortable, confident, and efficient with computers and other technologies used in the workplace.

Since its early days, Mission Computers has remained fully booked, responding to the needs of clients and moving from classroom to on-site training and now online. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, Mission had started transitioning from face-to-face classes to virtual ones, coming at an impeccable timing given that the crisis would close all gatherings within a matter of days. Able to pivot at the nick of time, Mission Computers started shifting their curricula to Zoom and Teams classes and increased their capacity by miles.

As companies traverse through the new reality of resorting to work-from-home setups and hybrids of home-based and office-based work, Mission Computers meets a dire need as more company personnel scramble to learn more about cloud-based tools and collaboration software that makes productivity possible no matter where one is in the world. Mission Computers also has a Facebook Group called “Just a Click Away from Saving Hours in Your Day,” where Connie and her team provide regular training programs and technology tips and hacks to people through Facebook Live. It has also started a YouTube channel that will serve as a mini-hub of resources for people who want to master business tools for work-related purposes.

Over the years, Mission Computers has remained ahead of the curve in technology preparation and education. Accordingly, the company and its founder, Connie, have received multiple accolades and honors, including the Business to Business award from the local Chamber of Commerce. Connie is also currently the Secretary-Treasurer of St. Albert and District Chamber of Commerce and has served on multiple boards in business and education communities and organizations.

Mission Computers continues to grow, ensuring that none of their materials or training programs become obsolete. When advancement continues at a more rapid pace, the company stays ahead. It provides all its students with the necessary know-how and resources to stay tech-savvy and succeed in a digitized workspace.

Mission Computers

Email: info@mission-computers.com

Phone: 780-945-1831, 780-968-0012

Website: https://mission-computers.com

