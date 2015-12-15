Nerdio Launches Partner and Certification Program to Empower MSPs and IT Professionals to Build Successful Cloud Practices

Nerdio Also Announces Nerdio Manager for MSP Now in General Availability and Updates to Its Nerdio Manager for MSP Cost Estimator Tool

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nerdio, the definitive Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) deployment, management, and optimization solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprise IT professionals, today announced the launch of its Nerdio Partnerd Program, and certification courses for MSPs.

The Nerdio Partnerd Program was created to empower MSPs to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure and Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). The Partnerd Program has four tiers — Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum — that all receive access to the Nerdio Partner Portal. As members advance in tier status, more perks become available, including all-inclusive VIP tickets to NerdioCon and monthly strategy calls with Nerdio leadership.

“We understand the challenges MSPs face when migrating to the cloud, and we’re always looking for new ways we can add value to the industry,” explained Joseph Landes, CRO of Nerdio. “The Nerdio Partnerd Program is the clear next step in helping our partners accelerate innovation within their businesses, get up to speed with Azure and WVD fundamentals, and establish regular touchpoints to ensure partners have everything they need to succeed.”

Within the Partnerd Program, MSPs have a full arsenal of benefits and resources to take advantage of, including a complete asset library with case studies, content white labelling capabilities, testimonials, product demo videos, discounted pricing, and more; partners also receive custom training sessions and monthly webinars, and a dedicated Nerdio Go Live Engineer to speed their path to the cloud.

“We are thrilled to take advantage of Nerdio’s industry leading Partnerd program,” said Michael Coopersmith, CEO of Integrated Technology Systems. “The learning curve for Microsoft Azure can be steep, but Nerdio makes it easy to get started and provides so many resources to help you build your cloud practice. This is a game changing program, and I’d encourage any MSP looking to level up their business to join.”

Along with the Nerdio Partnerd Program, Nerdio certifications are now available to teach MSPs the core components of Nerdio and Microsoft Azure. The two certifications available include Nerdio for Azure (NFA-100) and Nerdio Manager for MSP (NMM-200). These certifications are free for an MSP’s staff as they move up in Nerdio’s Partnerd program tiers and take about two to four weeks to complete. Once participants pass the course, they will be named a Nerdio Certified Engineer.

You can learn more about the certification program here: getnerdio.com/nerdio-certifications

In addition to these new programs, Nerdio Manager for MSP (NMM) has entered general availability, and the Nerdio Manager for MSP Cost Estimator Tool is now available to the general public. With the added ability to price multiple host pools and support cost estimates for Azure Active Directory Domain Services and FS Logix profile storage, the NMM Cost Estimator is an invaluable resource for MSPs looking to learn more about the costs associated with Microsoft Azure.

You can learn more about the latest version of Nerdio Manager or MSP Cost Estimator Tool here: https://nmmce.getnerdio.com

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers IT professionals and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deploy, manage, and optimize Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). Nerdio Manager for WVD is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP is an Azure managed application that enables MSPs to automatically provision a complete WVD environment in under an hour, connect to an existing deployment in minutes, manage all your clients in a single pane of glass admin portal, and optimize their WVD environment with powerful autoscaling. For more information, visit www.getnerdio.com.

