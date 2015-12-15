Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide First Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Update on May 13, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time 4:30 p.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029
International (409) 217-8312
Conference ID 6588774
Webcast (live and replay)  www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

 

