OutSystems Launches Cloud Accelerators for AWS

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appdev—OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, today announced the launch of new components and resources called Cloud Accelerators for Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating innovation as fast as business imperatives change. Announced ahead of the OutSystems and AWS Cloud Innovation Summit, these Accelerators enable developers to leverage the power of AWS in the OutSystems platform for key digital transformation initiatives.

OutSystems is initially delivering seven Accelerators that target crucial areas of digital transformation: customer experience transformation, workplace innovation, process optimization, and technology modernization.

The Accelerators combine components, samples, and training to help developers quickly and seamlessly build and evolve scalable applications that leverage key AWS services to support the following use cases:

Digital Identity Verification : Provide an onboarding experience with identity verification workflows, including face matching for opted-in users, which compares a photo or selfie with an identifying document such as a driver’s license, built on Amazon Rekognition and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

: Provide an onboarding experience with identity verification workflows, including face matching for opted-in users, which compares a photo or selfie with an identifying document such as a driver’s license, built on Amazon Rekognition and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Video Call Validation: Deliver video engagement for a variety of use cases, including identity verification during customer onboarding, or field services support using Amazon Kinesis or Chime.

Deliver video engagement for a variety of use cases, including identity verification during customer onboarding, or field services support using Amazon Kinesis or Chime. Self-Service Chatbot: Reduce pressure on call centers by providing AI-powered chatbots and the ability to escalate to a human support agent as required, powered by Amazon Lex and Amazon Comprehend.

Reduce pressure on call centers by providing AI-powered chatbots and the ability to escalate to a human support agent as required, powered by Amazon Lex and Amazon Comprehend. Customer and Employee Engagement Virtual Personal Assistant (VPA): Offer new ways to engage with customers and employees using voice and VPAs such as Amazon Alexa.

Offer new ways to engage with customers and employees using voice and VPAs such as Amazon Alexa. Multilingual Chatbot: Provide chatbots that are able to communicate in any language, using Amazon Translation Services, Amazon Polly, and Amazon Transcribe.

Provide chatbots that are able to communicate in any language, using Amazon Translation Services, Amazon Polly, and Amazon Transcribe. Multilingual Video Interaction: Deliver real-time video interaction to support new customer engagement use cases, powered by Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Translation Services, and Amazon Transcribe.

Deliver real-time video interaction to support new customer engagement use cases, powered by Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Translation Services, and Amazon Transcribe. Personalized Streaming Experience: Provide superior workplace innovation experiences such as employee onboarding and training, built on Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon S3.

“OutSystems Cloud Accelerators are built upon our existing relationship with AWS to help every organization innovate through software,” said Patrick Jean, OutSystems CTO. “The past year has put tremendous stress on businesses and compounded decades-old software challenges, hastening the need for innovation. We’re launching these capabilities to provide developers across all company sizes and industries with an accelerated path to building modern cloud applications fast, right, and for future change.”

“OutSystems has an ongoing commitment to arm development teams with the best capabilities to build modern applications in the cloud,” said Paulo Silva, Partner at everis, an NTT DATA Company. “As a global partner with over 350 OutSystems-certified professionals, we’ve experienced first-hand the combined power of the OutSystems development platform and AWS services to simplify digital transformation. Expanded resources like the Cloud Accelerators will help us as we continue delivering projects to our global customers and further address complex business requirements across many industries and use cases.”

Cloud technologies are a critical part of any organization’s digital transformation journey, and these Accelerators combine the power of AWS and the OutSystems platform to drive scale, resilience, security, and flexibility in every step of the software lifecycle. For more information on OutSystems Cloud Accelerators, please visit: outsystems.com/aws-cloud-accelerators

