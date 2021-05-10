Public Transport, Ride Hailing and Taxis Worst Hit Mobility Services in Pandemic, Finds Strategy Analytics

Rebound in Mobility Service Use Unlikely While Skepticism Still Exists Around Private Car-pooling or Sharing Rides

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics – COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on mobility services in both the US and Western Europe. But while public transport, ride-hailing and taxis have been hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic, in every challenge, there is also opportunity – car-sharing/car club and bicycle/scooter programs have seen the greatest increase in use during this period. Moreover, consumers of the youngest age groups are most willing to increase their use of mobility services ‘post-pandemic’ and therefore hold the key to restarting the mobility service industry.





A new report from the Strategy Analytics’ In-Vehicle UX (IVX) service, “The Impact of COVID-19 on Transport Choice”, surveyed consumers in the US and Western Europe regarding their usage of mobility services and personal vehicles pre- and during the pandemic and their expectations for use as lockdown measures ease. The impact of cleaning measures and contactless vehicle purchase/delivery were also explored. While consumers in both the US and Western Europe will use their own car much more post pandemic, to move forwards, mobility stakeholders must look for innovative ways to provide services that consumers feel are clean, sanitized, and safe in the new COVID-world, and this may take some adjustment.

Commented Diane O’Neill, report author and Director, UXIP, “Regular driver COVID-testing, advanced cabin filtering, and mandatory mask wearing were factors found to encourage consumers back to ride-hailing. But even without COVID, mobility service usage and satisfaction remain mixed, and does not necessarily reflect long-term viability of each service. Strategy Analytics has previously found that worldwide, no service exhibits a strong satisfaction score and this continues to indicate some type of disconnect between target segments and the desirable transport UX they want. While COVID brings its own challenges, a review of all aspects of mobility services will likely encourage further use.”

Added Chris Schreiner, Director, IVX, “Consumer perceptions of risk continue into the ‘new normal’. While skeptisim still exists around even the perceived safety of car-pooling or sharing rides in privately owned vehicles, it is unlikely that there will be a significant rebound in mobility service use, particularly for individuals who can choose not to use it, or can find a satisfactory alternative.”

