Q-State Biosciences Achieves Milestone of 50 Million Neurons Measured with its Proprietary Optopatch™ Technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-State Biosciences (“Q-State”), a therapeutics and discovery technology company advancing programs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, today announced a landmark achievement: the cumulative functional measurement of 50 million individual neurons using its biophysics-based optogenetic electrophysiology technology, Optopatch™. The Optopatch™ platform delivers ultra-high-throughput quantitative measurement of neuronal and synaptic biology with single cell and single action potential resolution.

“The scale of this characterization was made possible by the confluence of Q-State’s capabilities in establishing unique cellular models, in transcending traditional engineering limits of key instrumentation and assays, and in constructing an AI / machine learning-driven algorithmic framework that’s both broadly powerful in scope and yet elegant in its ability to identify subtle signal characteristics,” said Graham Dempsey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development.

To reach this milestone, the company utilized neuronal models across a variety of disease states including epilepsy, pain, neurodevelopmental disorders, and neurodegenerative disorders. By capturing approximately 500 discrete data points per cell across more than 3 billion individual action potentials, Q-State has generated a neuronal information set approaching 1.5 petabytes in size.

“Through our efforts, Q-State has generated one of the largest, if not the largest neuronal-specific functional datasets in the world,” said Paul Medeiros, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to apply our unique technology platform as a powerful discovery engine for novel therapeutics.”

About Q-State Biosciences

Q-State Biosciences is a technology-derived medicines company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. We integrate advanced human neuronal models, proprietary determinative measurement engineering and powerful AI/machine learning to discover and develop novel therapeutics for epilepsy, pain and other disorders of the CNS. For more information, please visit www.qstatebio.com.

