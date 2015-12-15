Revolution Accounting and Advisory Joins Sensiba San Filippo LLP

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accountingfirm—Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), one of Northern California’s top 20 accounting firms, announced today the acquisition of Revolution Accounting and Advisory of Portland, Oregon.

Founded by Tom Achor, Revolution Accounting provides businesses and nonprofits with management consulting, CFO and back-office accounting services that focus on leveraging technology. The team offers assessment, implementation and administration of cloud-based automation, accounting and ERP solutions such as Sage Intacct, Expensify and Wherefour.

The addition of Revolution Accounting will broaden SSF’s ability to deliver comprehensive accounting services and cloud-based software solutions to a growing client base across the West Coast.

“I’m delighted to join Sensiba San Filippo because we share a vision of the essential role cloud technology plays in helping our clients gain valuable insights by managing and understanding their financial and performance data quickly and accurately,” said Achor. “In addition, this will enable us to further serve the nonprofit community and as a certified B Corp, SSF reflects and extends our commitment to promoting sustainability and social equity.”

“As we’ve seen and will continue to see, cloud accounting and ERP solutions have helped organizations weather a very volatile operating environment. They also provide a competitive edge, enabling automation and more effective ways of serving clients. And now, more than ever, companies need access to flexible solutions that foster collaboration and deliver timely financial data,” said Frank Balestreri, SSF Consulting Partner-in-Charge. “We are beyond thrilled to have Tom and the Revolution team join the Sensiba San Filippo family. The addition of Revolution goes beyond strengthening our services and technology offerings; culturally, our firms share the same core values, which is why we are equally pleased to join Portland’s growing B Corp. community.”

Achor brings to SSF more than 30 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP) and a Sage Intacct Certified Implementation Consultant.

About Sensiba San Filippo

With over 40 years of experience, certified B Corp accounting firm Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) provides clients with comprehensive assurance, tax and consulting services while using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges. SSF ranks among the region’s top 20 public accounting firms and utilizes regional and global expertise to serve clients across various industries. As a member of Morison KSi, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports clients’ global business needs in over 80 countries. For more information, visit ssfllp.com.

Contacts

Dee Bowers



Sensiba San Filippo LLP



925-271-8609



DBowers@ssfllp.com