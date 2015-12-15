Rigel Announces Director Resignation

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – Rigel Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Rigel“) announces that Mr. Lior Ishai has resigned from its Board of Directors effective, April 29, 2021. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ishai for his time serving as a Director and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jeremy Rozen, President and CEO

Tel: 905-883-9602

E-Mail: rozenjb@gmail.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain of the information contained in this news release may contain “forward-looking information”. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Company or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not intend, nor does the Company undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82478