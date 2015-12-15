Sigma Computing Named to 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work List for its Exceptional Workplace Culture

Cloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Innovator Earned Number Two Spot Among Peers, Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Computing placed second among midsized companies with 94.52 points on the exclusive Bay Area Best Places to Work list, an awards program by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. This is the second year in a row that the company has been included on the coveted list. The achievement is the direct result of a survey that asked employees to evaluate Sigma across five categories: management practices, values, collaborative culture, amenities, and compensation, including benefits.

“While 2020 was a challenging year, it provided an opportunity for our team to get to know each other in ways that we likely never would have otherwise and it has brought us all closer together despite our physical distance,” said Sigma Computing CEO Mike Palmer. “We all worked hard these past 14 months to maintain our fast-paced culture, got creative with virtual events to help keep our team connected, and made supporting the whole employee a priority with things like mental health support. I am thrilled that these efforts were successful and that our employees are just as happy to be a part of Sigma as they were before the world was turned upside down.”

In addition to being named on the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list in 2020, Sigma was included on Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2020 list and the Bay Area News Group’s Top Workplaces 2020 list. The company also earned a spot on the coveted CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 List. Most recently, Sigma won a 2021 Best Customer Support Award from TrustRadius, which recognizes companies that have gone above and beyond to provide their customers with outstanding customer service in 2020.

Sigma is the only cloud analytics and business intelligence solution purpose-built for cloud data warehouses that enables ad hoc data analysis at cloud scale and speed via a spreadsheet interface. The solution has earned multiple awards, including a BIG Innovation Award in 2021, Best SaaS for Small Business or SMEs Award in 2020, the 2020 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Enterprise Solutions, and the Strata Data Award for Most Innovative Product in 2019.

Sigma Computing continues to build a team of authentic, curious, and passionate people. To learn more about open positions, please visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/careers/.

