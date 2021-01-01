Stateless Names Catherine Allshouse to Its Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stateless, Inc., the company putting data back in motion, today announced it has appointed software technology executive and veteran Catherine Allshouse to its board of directors.





“The founders of Stateless have a disruptive vision to make hybrid and multi-cloud data workflows for the enterprise as simple as point and click,” said Catherine Allshouse, Global CIO and Head of Operations, Veeva Systems. “I’m honored to join the board and share my experience in the enterprise IT space during this exciting time at Stateless. They are on track to accelerate the art of data science from a networking perspective in the same way that Snowflake has accelerated through storage.”

Allshouse has more than 30 years of business operations experience in the software, cloud and technology industries. Currently, she is Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Operations for Veeva Systems, where she leads the internal and external operations for the $1B enterprise software cloud SaaS business serving life sciences and other regulated verticals. Prior to Veeva Systems, Allshouse held senior technology roles at KnowledgeWorks, The Kroger Company and PeopleSoft.

“Businesses are on a cloud transformation journey where they need to connect data pipelines across different clouds and networks, and bottlenecks are now happening in the network,” Allshouse added. “Stateless removes the network design bottlenecks and lets organizations strategically focus on accelerating data science and growth rather than weekly support tickets from the development and data teams.”

Stateless is changing the paradigm for networking by making it easier to move data between applications and workloads, eliminating the network as a barrier. Large, scalable and customized interconnections are time-consuming to create. Stateless customers can reduce the cost and complexity of network deployment and create data connections in seconds instead of weeks.

“It’s with great honor that we welcome Catherine to the Stateless board,” said Murad Kablan, Stateless CEO. “Her expertise, experience and guidance will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and the technological evolutions of our ground-breaking data transport solution.”

About Stateless

Stateless is software that puts data back in motion. The hybrid, multi-cloud data ecosystem has exploded. Data has become scattered and siloed and now is anywhere but where it needs to be. Your data infrastructure needs a new network. We free you to move data without sacrificing visibility, security, or control. Because we separate state from function, Stateless makes it possible for applications to talk to the network and for the network to talk right back. Easily replicate network configurations across users and endpoints, transition to network automation, and drive better data pipeline observability. Unlock a new level of network segmentation based on data taps and not just users or tenants. Stateless. Data in motion. Stateless is proudly based in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.stateless.net.

©2021 All rights reserved. Stateless is a trademark owned by Stateless, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Stateless



Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365



Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398



stateless@igniteconsultinginc.com