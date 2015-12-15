Trading Alphas Attracts Thousands of New Investors Looking To Gain Financial Freedom

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2021 / The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the economy. Unemployment skyrocketed, and desperate to provide financial relief to those that were struggling, the government issued multiple stimulus check rollouts to citizens around the country. This story may be all too familiar to you. In this time of economic uncertainty, we all want to find any way to break through and find a source of income that can ease the pressure of the times. Many of us, however, don’t see the stock market as a feasible option for this income.

Stock market investing has always been seen as an exclusive, cutthroat club to the general populous. Education resources have always been hard to come by, making the whole idea of it confusing and over-complicated to many. Lately, however, there has been a rise in common people trying out stock market investing. With brokers such as Robinhood and Webull providing ease-of-access to market trading and communities such as WallStreetBets on Reddit generating millions of users, now is the best time to utilize stock market investing as a secondary income.

The problem with entering the market uneducated, however, is the abundance of risks that are involved. Approximately 95% of day traders and short traders will lose money, often due to poor choices. Options trading specifically can bring devastating losses if not approached properly. New investors need strong knowledge and strategy in order to succeed, which has always been hard to come by for the inexperienced. TradingAlphas looks to change that. The platform has solidified itself as a premier source for investment education and community, for both beginner and expert traders alike.

Adham Bader received his first glimpse of the stock market in high school before he was even able to open a brokerage account. He played investment simulation games until he turned eighteen, then opened a brokerage account of his own. He began in penny stocks-stocks typically worth less than five dollars-but didn’t see much success. Undeterred, Bader educated himself on the market over the following years, forging relationships with other investors and working hard to become a success story in day & swing trading.

Eventually, Bader founded TradingAlphas after realizing that the Internet lacked resources to properly help new traders. He and his business partner Dom wanted to forge a community of people dedicated to helping each other to succeed, and providing the knowledge that he could have used when he began investing. They created the Discord server and immediately began helping aspiring traders that came for their new service. This is where Adham met Clark, an experienced investor with plenty of knowledge to share, who joined the team shortly thereafter.

TradingAlphas offers financial freedom at your fingertips, showing that investing education is for everyone. The group of like-minded individuals offers courses, seminars, and community support so that everyone involved can create a secondary income off stock market investing. Whether through technical analysis classes, showing users how to utilize the market through set-ups and stock signals, or the nightly watchlists, where the community gets together to discuss stocks and make a list of good investments and strategies, there is a dedication to the members themselves in TradingAlphas that isn’t found anywhere else. Each lesson provides an easy learning curve, and the Discord community is always open to those with questions or concerns.

TradingAlphas consistently provides amazing results to their users, no matter how inexperienced. Their service has helped make over 25 million dollars in profit for their members and even a few millionaires such as member Adam Trades. Member Cooper Sieb has spoken fondly of the service, saying “I was down about 15k. I joined TradingAlphas in August 2020 and by September I was positive by 10k.” Another member, Leo M., has stated that “purchasing the lifetime membership was the best decision I have made in my entire life, paid itself off in my first week.” Mario West, another member who has found great success, wants to let the world know “We have have some amazing analysts and leaders here… I’m blown away on how quick I turned my portfolio around.”

If you are searching for a community of over 4000 investors boosting each other to success, built to service traders of all walks of life and experience levels, look no further than TradingAlphas. To learn more about TradingAlphas, visit their website: www.tradingalphas.com, or follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @tradingalphas.

Company Name: TradingAlphas

Contact Person: Adham Bader

Phone Number: (210) 645-5042

Website Link: http://www.tradingalphas.com

SOURCE: TradingAlphas

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/643714/Trading-Alphas-Attracts-Thousands-of-New-Investors-Looking-To-Gain-Financial-Freedom