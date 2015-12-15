Wolters Kluwer cloud-based CCH® Tagetik Account Reconciliation expert solution recognized by the American Business Awards®

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, a leading provider of expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge and local expertise with advanced technology and services to help tax, accounting, audit, and finance professionals make critical decisions every day, was recognized with a Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® for its CCH® Tagetik Account Reconciliation cloud-based expert solution.

“Amplified by the pandemic, today’s finance organization is challenged by the need for a faster financial close, more time for analysis and greater agility to react to accelerating changes,” said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. “CCH Tagetik® Account Reconciliation helps the office of finance report with greater accuracy, confidence, and speed. We are honored that it’s been recognized by the American Business Awards®.”

The CCH® Tagetik Account Reconciliation cloud-based expert solution was recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Financial Management Solution category. Part of the CCH® Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform that’s powered by the Analytic Information Hub and offers an end-to-end financial close solution that centralizes all granular financial and operational data, CCH® Tagetik Account Reconciliation is an out-of-the box, pre-packaged solution that provides built-in process monitoring, detailed audit trail, and mandatory approval workflow to eliminate errors and give the office of finance complete control. It automates reconciliation, review, and resolution of balance sheet accounts, improving accuracy and creating consistency across all accounts through harmonized, company-wide data, and standardized methodologies. Along with solutions for consolidation, reporting and disclosure, CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation accelerates the financial close end-to-end.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

