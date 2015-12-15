Zild Protocol To Be Launched On World’s Fifth-Largest Exchange Bittrex Before Going Live

Moscow, Russia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2021) – ZILD Lending Protocol, which is a suite of decentralized protocols that support all sorts of ERC20 tokens lending, borrowing, and debt settlement capabilities, is about to launch on Bittrex. At present, there are more than 20,000 users on chain addresses who own the token. The lending protocol, which a prominent player in Decentralized Financial sector (DeFi), is slated to be launched on Bittrex, the world’s fifth-largest exchange, on May 13.

Zild Lending Protocol, which is due to go live on May 19, has been double-checked by the US audit firm Certik and the Chinese audit firm SlowMist. Zild, which has a strong community consensus, is expected to have more than 100,000 participants in its Zild Lending business after its launch. Zild has the basic features of the current mainstream DeFi money markets protocol. At the same time, Zild has introduced a new model in terms of the scope of asset support and risk prevention, which makes it more widely applicable and safe.

“At present, the existing money market protocols all adopt the Compound Single Pool model. Assets in the same pool can be each other’s collateral assets and borrowing assets. In this model, fluctuations in the value of any one asset spread to other assets in the pool. For example, a user deposits $10 million worth of asset A as collateral, and borrows $6 million worth of asset B. When the market price of A falls sharply to $4 million, the borrower who borrowed Asset B will choose not to repay the debt and simply give up the collateral asset. In this case, all users who deposit in Asset B will suffer a loss of $2 million,” said a core team member of Zild.

Unlike the Compound single pool model, Zild uses multiple pools. In multiple pools, the assets of different pools are insulated from each other. After depositing assets in Pool A, the user can only borrow out the assets supported by those from Pool A. For those assets with large market flow and relatively stable value, a pool of basic assets with large scale can be formed. For those assets whose volatility is huge or have not experienced sufficient value verification, a pool with small initial asset size can also be established by flexibly setting indicators such as collateral rate and liquidation penalty rate. The Zild protocol provides the possibility for long tail assets to enter the DeFi money markets field.

With the Zild protocol, each pool in each direction will optimize the interest rate with self-definition by the pool creator. The parameters for increasing interest rates will be configurable for each pool. This will allow for the creation of thousands of lending pools for any ERC20 token, creating the ability to go margin short on a large variety of tokens.

Over the past year or so, with the explosive growth of the Defi industry, more and more crypto assets have started to enter the DeFi space. Lending, swapping, and stablecoin are considered the three fundamental applications supporting the DeFi industry. Compared to the constant iteration of stablecoin on the algorithmic stablecoin model and the continuous innovation of AMM methodology on the DEXs, there were few significant innovations in the money markets in the past period of time. The launch of Zild may change that.

“Users can get liquidity without selling their crypto. They won’t be forced to sell out their cryptocurrency and they can get enough liquidity for their business overheads and other expenses. Besides that, they can also yield on their crypto to get more liquidity. Using the Zild protocol is quite easy and simple. Users can simply earn interest on their crypto in a completely automated and non-custodial way,” said one of the development team members.

“They can also use their reputation to reduce collateral and avail of the best terms. In other words, they can simply act at their discretion in the decentralized financial market, just as they do in the traditional financial world, getting access to personal loans and overdrafts. As the protocol follows the zero-knowledge proof model, users won’t have to worry about disclosure of their identity to third parties. Not only that, they can also build their decentralized applications and other decentralized software products and earn money from their innovations. Users can easily scale their wallets and liquidity proofs and other kinds of decentralized exchanges on Zild. Zild was designed for rapid, effective and secure development of decentralized finance applications,” he added.

At present, the company offers six apps and solutions. ZILD.api is the interface for off-chain applications, designed for blockchain interactions. ZILD.wallet is the digital assets storage designed for the web and mobile. There’s also ZILD.rewards, which helps users to implement tokenized points and reward systems for loyalty programs. ZILD.influencers is another solution that helps users to rope in social media influencers to promote their dApps. ZILD.dex is the app token exchange developed by the team. The last one, ZILD-P2P, helps users to exchange government currencies for tokens or cryptocurrencies.

The concept of the protocol was first set afloat in early 2020. In 2021 first quarter, ZILD Beta was already launched on Ethereum main-net and the security audit was also done during this period. Zild developers are all set to release Version 2.0 of the protocol during 2021 second quarter, besides having plans to launch reputation-based lending via Xild. The company also has plans to start a referral program and launch Zild governance mechanism. The ultimate goal is to expand Zild protocol beyond the Ethereum network.

The mission of Zild is to enable the sustainable creation of individual and collective non-custodial wealth through the decentralized financial technologies.

